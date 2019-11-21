Barracuda Start Fast But Fall 8-2 to Roadrunners

The San Jose Barracuda (5-9-0-1) continued their four-game home-stand on Wednesday at the SAP Center against the Tucson Roadrunners (12-4-0-0) (Arizona Coyotes) and despite scoring just a minute and nine seconds into the game the Barracuda would fall 8-2

PLAYER NOTES

Josef Korenar (4-5-1) took the loss for San Jose, giving up five goals on 21 shots in 40 minutes of action

Eric Comrie (3-0) earned the win for Tucson stopping 18-of-20 shots he faced

Evan Weinger (4) registered a goal for the second straight game, extending his point streak to four straight

Maxim Letunov (5) scored and now co-leads the team in points (10) and is second in goals

Noah Gregor tallied an assist and now has three assists in two games since being reassigned from the Sharks

Tucson boasted six skaters with multiple points, and eight different goal scorers

SCORING BY PERIOD

1ST 2ND 3RD Final

Tucson 2 3 3 8

San Jose 1 0 1 2

OTHER KEY STATS

SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM

Tucson 31 2 2 8

San Jose 20 0 4 22

