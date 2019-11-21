Barracuda Start Fast But Fall 8-2 to Roadrunners
November 21, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
The San Jose Barracuda (5-9-0-1) continued their four-game home-stand on Wednesday at the SAP Center against the Tucson Roadrunners (12-4-0-0) (Arizona Coyotes) and despite scoring just a minute and nine seconds into the game the Barracuda would fall 8-2
PLAYER NOTES
Josef Korenar (4-5-1) took the loss for San Jose, giving up five goals on 21 shots in 40 minutes of action
Eric Comrie (3-0) earned the win for Tucson stopping 18-of-20 shots he faced
Evan Weinger (4) registered a goal for the second straight game, extending his point streak to four straight
Maxim Letunov (5) scored and now co-leads the team in points (10) and is second in goals
Noah Gregor tallied an assist and now has three assists in two games since being reassigned from the Sharks
Tucson boasted six skaters with multiple points, and eight different goal scorers
SCORING BY PERIOD
1ST 2ND 3RD Final
Tucson 2 3 3 8
San Jose 1 0 1 2
OTHER KEY STATS
SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM
Tucson 31 2 2 8
San Jose 20 0 4 22
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 21, 2019
- Roadrunners Have Eight Reasons to Head Home Happy - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Start Fast But Fall 8-2 to Roadrunners - San Jose Barracuda
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent San Jose Barracuda Stories
- Barracuda Start Fast But Fall 8-2 to Roadrunners
- Barracuda to Host Fifth Annual Teddy Bear Toss Night this Friday
- Barracuda Snap Skid, Get 7-1 Victory over Tucson
- Barracuda Handed Sixth-Straight Loss After Late Collapse in Stockton
- Barracuda to Celebrate the City They Call Home on Sunday for "408 Night"