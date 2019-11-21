Admirals Unveil New Historically Accurate Mark

Milwaukee, WI - As the Milwaukee Admirals celebrate their 50th season, there as a been a increased emphasis on team history, including a jersey retirement and visits from players from each decade of existence.

Today the team unveiled a new secondary logo that is more in line with the team's history.

Back in 1970 the team was purchased by local businessman Erwin Merar, who owned an appliance store and his best selling line, especially refrigerators, was the Admiral. Merar figured if he was going to buy a hockey team at least he could get some publicity for it, and thus, the Milwaukee Admirals were born.

"Irv was a pioneer in the sports marketing world," said Admirals President Jon Greenberg. "Back before any team even thought to put a patch on their jerseys, he was advertising on the whole darn thing. This is a great way to pay tribute to Irv and to culminate our 50th Season."

While all of the logos the team have employed over the years feature a nautical bent, the team thought it best to go back to the original roots with this "new" mark. The fridge logo will be available on merchandise beginning Friday, November 29 at the Arena Team Store (10 am to 3 pm) at Panther Arena and then online on Cyber Monday.

In addition, the team will don special Fridge Jerseys on Saturday, April 4th when they take on the Rockford IceHogs. The jerseys will be auctioned off with the proceeds benefitting the Admirals Power Play Foundation, the team's charitable arm.

