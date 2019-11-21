Monsters Finish Strong in 5-3 Win over Wolves

November 21, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







Cleveland Monsters left wings Marko Dano vs. the Chicago Wolves

(Cleveland Monsters) Cleveland Monsters left wings Marko Dano vs. the Chicago Wolves(Cleveland Monsters)

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters beat the Chicago Wolves 5-3 on Thursday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the win, the Monsters are now 9-7-1-1 and are currently in sixth place in the AHL's North Division standings with 20 points.

The Monsters and Wolves traded goals through the opening period starting with Tye McGinn for Chicago followed by Andrew Peeke tying the game for Cleveland. The Wolves had a temporary lead following Jake Leschyshyn's tally, but Kevin Stenlund scored a goal to even things at two apiece. The back-and-forth continued into the middle frame with Adam Clendening notching a marker for Cleveland before Chicago responded with a tally from Brandon Pirri. The Monsters scored two goals in the third period to secure the win from Derek Barach and Sam Vigneault. Matiss Kivlenieks stopped 24 shots to help provide Cleveland the win while Chicago's Oscar Dansk made 34 stops in the loss.

Cleveland Record: 9-7-1-1, 6th North Division

Chicago Record: 8-11-1-0, 6th Central Division

Next Game:

The Monsters host the Chicago Wolves for a rematch on Friday with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on SportsTime Ohio, ALT 99.1, AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.