P-Bruins Add Brandon Halverson on AHL Professional Tryout

November 21, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release





PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Providence Bruins General Manager John Ferguson announced today, November 21, that the team has signed goaltender Brandon Halverson to a professional tryout contract.

Halverson, a native of Traverse City, Michigan, has spent this season playing with the Norfolk Admirals of the ECHL. He has appeared in 11 contests this year, recording a 3.85 goals against average paired with an .893 save percentage.

Halverson has appeared in 50 career AHL games, all with the Hartford Wolf Pack, and recorded a 3.34 GAA paired with an .891 save percentage. He was drafted by the New York Rangers in the second round (59th overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.