P-Bruins Add Brandon Halverson on AHL Professional Tryout
November 21, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Providence Bruins General Manager John Ferguson announced today, November 21, that the team has signed goaltender Brandon Halverson to a professional tryout contract.
Halverson, a native of Traverse City, Michigan, has spent this season playing with the Norfolk Admirals of the ECHL. He has appeared in 11 contests this year, recording a 3.85 goals against average paired with an .893 save percentage.
Halverson has appeared in 50 career AHL games, all with the Hartford Wolf Pack, and recorded a 3.34 GAA paired with an .891 save percentage. He was drafted by the New York Rangers in the second round (59th overall) of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.
