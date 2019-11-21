Reign Recall Baylis from Fort Wayne

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings, have recalled forward Stephen Baylis from the ECHL's Fort Wayne Komets.

The 25-year-old Baylis (born August 1, 1994) has appeared in 10 games with Fort Wayne this season and has amassed three points (1-2=3). Baylis signed an AHL contract with Ontario in October and joined the professional ranks after he completed a four-season collegiate career at Bowling Green State University. The Ottawa, ONT native totaled 89 points (29-60=89) from 152 career games with the Falcons.

