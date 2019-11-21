Sens Sign Parisi to PTO

The Belleville Senators have signed defenceman Tom Parisi to a professional tryout agreement.

The 26-year-old has played 13 games this season for the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays scoring five goals and 12 points, tied for the fourth most in the league.

A native of Commack, NY., Parisi is no stranger to the AHL having played 121 games with St. John's and Laval where he's notched 27 points (five goals). He didn't play during the 2018-19 season after briefly deciding to retire from the game before returning this season.

He won a NCAA national title in 2015 with Providence and captained the team in his senior season in 2015-16.

Parisi will join the Sens in Binghamton ahead of Friday's game against the Devils.

