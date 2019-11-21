Sens Sign Parisi to PTO
November 21, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Belleville Senators have signed defenceman Tom Parisi to a professional tryout agreement.
The 26-year-old has played 13 games this season for the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays scoring five goals and 12 points, tied for the fourth most in the league.
A native of Commack, NY., Parisi is no stranger to the AHL having played 121 games with St. John's and Laval where he's notched 27 points (five goals). He didn't play during the 2018-19 season after briefly deciding to retire from the game before returning this season.
He won a NCAA national title in 2015 with Providence and captained the team in his senior season in 2015-16.
Parisi will join the Sens in Binghamton ahead of Friday's game against the Devils.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 21, 2019
- Roadrunners Announce Kachina Jersey Raffle Cards - Tucson Roadrunners
- P-Bruins Add Brandon Halverson on AHL Professional Tryout - Providence Bruins
- Sens Sign Parisi to PTO - Belleville Senators
- Reign Recall Baylis from Fort Wayne - Ontario Reign
- Quine OT Winner Caps Comeback Win - Stockton Heat
- Condors Get Point in OT Loss in Front of 7,680 on Field Trip Day - Bakersfield Condors
- Admirals Defenseman Healey Suspended by AHL - Milwaukee Admirals
- Phantoms Recall Steven Swavely from Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- T-Mobile Kachina Saturdays Come to Tucson Arena Starting November 23 - Tucson Roadrunners
- Moose to Retire Jimmy Roy's Number 21 - Manitoba Moose
- Heat Begin Road Swing Thursday - Stockton Heat
- Admirals Unveil New Historically Accurate Mark - Milwaukee Admirals
- Beauchemin and Clapperton Recalled by Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold Ninth Annual Stanley Steemer Tired Teddy Toss December 7 - Syracuse Crunch
- Roadrunners Have Eight Reasons to Head Home Happy - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Start Fast But Fall 8-2 to Roadrunners - San Jose Barracuda
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Belleville Senators Stories
- Sens Sign Parisi to PTO
- Beauchemin and Clapperton Recalled by Belleville
- Sens Nudged by Moose
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators vs. Moose, November 20
- Bourque and Martenet Head to Belleville