Heat Begin Road Swing Thursday

November 21, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





Thursday, November 20, 2019

Arena: Mechanics Bank Arena | Bakersfield, Calif.

Date: Thursday, November 20

Time: 10:30 a.m. PST

TODAY

The Stockton Heat begin a season-long five-game road trip with a Thursday morning showdown against the Bakersfield Condors. The game will be the fifth meeting of the season between the two clubs, the Heat owning a 2-1-0-1 advantage in the season series thus far.

Thursday's matchup is the first between the Pacific Division foes since a three-game set at the end of October in which Stockton earned at least one point in all three, going 2-0-0-1 with a pair of regulation wins in Bakersfield.

CLIPPING THE CONDORS

Stockton rides a three-game point streak against Bakersfield into this morning's meeting, the first such streak for the Heat over the Condors since November 17-30, 2017. The road team has won all four meetings thus far, with Stockton going 2-0 at Mechanics Bank Arena while outscoring the Condors 10-6 in those contests.

PHILP-ING THE NET

Rookie forward Luke Philp has discovered his scoring touch, clicking for four points with three goals last week - his first professional points. The Canmore, Alberta native has showcased an uncanny ability to strike at opportune times, his three goals all coming in the third period with one tying the game and one proving to be the game-winner.

LOMBERGINI MERCY

Ryan Lomberg set the tone in Stockton's Saturday win over San Jose, lighting the lamp just 1:03 into the game - the fastest goal to start a game this season for the Heat. With the come-from-behind win, Stockton is now 5-0 on the year when Lomberg scores, a promising sign with the forward on pace for a career-best season with 13 points (6g,7a) in 15 games played.

KIRKLAND'S HOT STREAK

Forward Justin Kirkland rides the hot hand for Stockton into today's game with seven points (1g,6a) in the Heat's last five games and 10 (1g,9a) in the last eight, including three multi-assist efforts. Kirkland also registered the game-winning goal in Saturday's victory, coming with just 17 ticks remaining in regulation.

COMING AND GOING

The Heat have experienced some roster turnover since the start of last weekend, losing Oliver Kylington, Dillon Dube, Zac Rinaldo and Alexander Yelesin to the Calgary Flames but gaining Alan Quine as he was re-assigned to the Heat. Additionally, Tobias Rieder was assigned to Stockton and recalled a day later. Stockton also swapped bodies with ECHL affiliate Kansas City, sending netminder Tyler Parsons to the Mavericks and recalling defensemen Corey Schueneman and Zach Osburn.

