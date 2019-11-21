Beauchemin and Clapperton Recalled by Belleville

November 21, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The Belleville Senators have recalled forwards Francois Beauchemin and Chris Clapperton from their loans with the ECHL's Brampton Beast.

Beauchemin is playing at a point-per-game pace with the Beast through 12 games and has also played once for Belleville.

Clapperton has an assist in four games with Belleville and has tallied 13 points (four goals) in 10 games with Brampton.

Belleville is back at it Friday night in Binghamton and are back home Nov. 27 to host Laval. Tickets are available.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.