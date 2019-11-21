Phantoms Recall Steven Swavely from Reading

November 21, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release





Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms, proud AHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, have announced today they have recalled forward Steven Swavely from the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

Swavely, 27, has played in 12 games for the Royals this season, notching a goal and six assists for seven points and a +3 rating. He is in his fourth full season with the organization and played in a career-high 40 games for the Phantoms last season, tallying seven assists. He posted a career best, three-assist game on December 22, 2018, in a 6-1 victory in Hershey that helped him earn a one-year, AHL contract that he signed on January 2, 2019.

Prior to signing with Lehigh Valley, Swavely played 27 games for the Reading Royals (ECHL) and posted 30 points, 14 goals, and 16 assists for the Royals, leading the team in scoring at the time of his signing with the Phantoms. He also ranked 15th in the ECHL in points and was coming off a 13-game points streak. He notched 22 points in his last 15 games for Reading during 2018-19.

A native of Reading, Pa., Swavely turned pro after four years at the University of Maine. He has totaled 96 points on 43 goals and 53 assists in 104 games for the Reading Royals. Swavely has played 93 total games for the Lehigh Valley Phantoms during parts of the last four seasons.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.