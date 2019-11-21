Quine OT Winner Caps Comeback Win

November 21, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Stockton Heat overcame a slow start, erasing an early 2-0 deficit 4:50 into the contest en route to a dramatic 4-3 overtime win Thursday at Mechanics Bank Arena. Ryan Lomberg led the way with a pair of goals - bringing his season total to four points, all goals, in five games against the Condors. Alan Quine played hero in his first game back with Stockton since October 19, following a month-long stint with the Calgary Flames, finding the back of the net 1:16 into overtime to snag the extra point on the road, and Luke Philp maintained his hot hand with a goal and an assist in the divisional contest. The win allowed the Heat to continue their strong run of play against the AHL affiliate of the Edmonton Oilers, now with at least a point in four-straight matchups and wins in three of those contests. Stockton's road trip will continue with a Saturday meeting with the San Diego Gulls at Pechanga Arena.

GOALIES

W: Artyom Zagidulin (29 shots, 26 saves)

OTL: Stuart Skinner (27 shots, 23 saves)

NOTABLE STATISTICS

Three Stars: First - Ryan Lomberg (2g), Second - Kirill Maksimov (1g,1a), Third - Alan Quine (1g,1a)

Shots On Goal: STK - 27, BAK - 29

Power Plays: STK - 1-7, BAK - 0-2

- Ryan Lomberg scored two goals in the contest, his second multi-goal effort of the season, drawing him to a tie with Buddy Robinson and Byron Froese for the team lead with eight goals on the season.

- Stockton is now 6-0 when Lomberg scores.

- Luke Philp recorded a goal and an assist, his second multi-point effort in the last four games. He has six points (4g,2a) in that span.

- The road team remains undefeated in the season series between Stockton and Bakersfield. The Heat have recorded at least a point in four-straight against their Pacific Division foe.

- Alan Quine recorded the game-winning goal in his first game back with the team since Oct. 19 against the Condors.

- Stockton is now 6-1-0-1 on the year in road games and 10-1-0-1

UP NEXT

Stockton will continue its season-long five-game road swing with a Saturday showdown with San Diego. The Heat will return home on Wednesday, December 4 as they play host to the Ontario Reign.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.