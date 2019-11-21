Condors Get Point in OT Loss in Front of 7,680 on Field Trip Day

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (7-7-2; 16pts) picked up a point in front of 7,680 on Field Trip Day in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Stockton Heat (10-3-2; 22pts) on Thursday morning. RW Kirill Maksimov scored his first professional goal as part of a two-point day. Bakersfield heads to Iowa for two games on Saturday (5 p.m. PT) and Sunday (1 p.m. PT).

FIRST PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: D Logan Day (1st) point shot deflected in front; Unassisted; Time of goal: 1:56; BAK leads, 1-0

CONDORS GOAL: RW Kirill Maksimov (1st) tapped home a backdoor pass; Assists: Persson, McLeod; Time of goal: 4:50; BAK leads, 2-0

HEAT GOAL: LW Ryan Lomberg (7th) on the power play off a back wall bounce; Assists: Quine, Gawdin; Time of goal: 12:07; BAK leads, 2-1

HEAT GOAL: C Luke Philp (4th) off a cross ice, goalmouth feed; Assist: Morelli; Time of goal: 16:43; Game tied, 2-2

SHOTS: BAK- 12, STK - 12

SECOND PERIOD

No scoring

SHOTS: BAK - 6, STK - 8

THIRD PERIOD

HEAT GOAL: Lomberg (8th) snap shot from left-wing circle; Assist: Phillips; Time of goal: 3:59; STK leads, 3-2

CONDORS GOAL: C Ryan McLeod (2nd) all alone in front; Assists: Maksimov, Benson; Time of goal: 14:05; Game tied, 3-3

SHOTS: BAK- 11, STK - 6

OVERTIME: C Alan Quine (2nd) snapshot from the high slot at 1:16 ended it for Stockton, 4-3.

QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. Lomberg (STK) 2. Maksimov (BAK) 3. Quine (STK)

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/2; STK - 1/7

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 29; STK - 27

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Skinner (6-3-2; 27/23) ; STK - Zagidulin (7-1-1; 29/26)

RW Kirill Maksimov (1g-1a) had his first multi-point game

D Joel Persson made his Condors debut and had an assist on Maksimov's goal

RW Josh Currie fought D Andrew Nielsen in the first period and had a season-high 19 PIMs

The Condors hit the road for two games in Iowa on Saturday (5 p.m. PT) and Sunday (1 p.m. PT)

Bakersfield returns home on Wednesday (Thanksgiving Eve) at 5 p.m. Click here to purchase an individual Budweiser 5-Hole Suite ticket for $25 which includes a drink ticket and start the holiday festivities at the game

Scratches: Shane Starrett, Vincent Desharnais, Kailer Yamamoto, Cooper Marody, Jake Kulevich

