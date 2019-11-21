Condors Get Point in OT Loss in Front of 7,680 on Field Trip Day
November 21, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (7-7-2; 16pts) picked up a point in front of 7,680 on Field Trip Day in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Stockton Heat (10-3-2; 22pts) on Thursday morning. RW Kirill Maksimov scored his first professional goal as part of a two-point day. Bakersfield heads to Iowa for two games on Saturday (5 p.m. PT) and Sunday (1 p.m. PT).
FIRST PERIOD
CONDORS GOAL: D Logan Day (1st) point shot deflected in front; Unassisted; Time of goal: 1:56; BAK leads, 1-0
CONDORS GOAL: RW Kirill Maksimov (1st) tapped home a backdoor pass; Assists: Persson, McLeod; Time of goal: 4:50; BAK leads, 2-0
HEAT GOAL: LW Ryan Lomberg (7th) on the power play off a back wall bounce; Assists: Quine, Gawdin; Time of goal: 12:07; BAK leads, 2-1
HEAT GOAL: C Luke Philp (4th) off a cross ice, goalmouth feed; Assist: Morelli; Time of goal: 16:43; Game tied, 2-2
SHOTS: BAK- 12, STK - 12
SECOND PERIOD
No scoring
SHOTS: BAK - 6, STK - 8
THIRD PERIOD
HEAT GOAL: Lomberg (8th) snap shot from left-wing circle; Assist: Phillips; Time of goal: 3:59; STK leads, 3-2
CONDORS GOAL: C Ryan McLeod (2nd) all alone in front; Assists: Maksimov, Benson; Time of goal: 14:05; Game tied, 3-3
SHOTS: BAK- 11, STK - 6
OVERTIME: C Alan Quine (2nd) snapshot from the high slot at 1:16 ended it for Stockton, 4-3.
QUICK HITS
THREE STARS: 1. Lomberg (STK) 2. Maksimov (BAK) 3. Quine (STK)
POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/2; STK - 1/7
SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 29; STK - 27
GOALTENDERS: BAK - Skinner (6-3-2; 27/23) ; STK - Zagidulin (7-1-1; 29/26)
RW Kirill Maksimov (1g-1a) had his first multi-point game
D Joel Persson made his Condors debut and had an assist on Maksimov's goal
RW Josh Currie fought D Andrew Nielsen in the first period and had a season-high 19 PIMs
The Condors hit the road for two games in Iowa on Saturday (5 p.m. PT) and Sunday (1 p.m. PT)
Bakersfield returns home on Wednesday (Thanksgiving Eve) at 5 p.m. Click here to purchase an individual Budweiser 5-Hole Suite ticket for $25 which includes a drink ticket and start the holiday festivities at the game
Scratches: Shane Starrett, Vincent Desharnais, Kailer Yamamoto, Cooper Marody, Jake Kulevich
BUY A BUD 5-HOLE SUITE TICKET FOR $25 (INCLUDES DRINK TICKET) FOR WEDNESDAY'S GAME ONLY.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 21, 2019
- Reign Recall Baylis from Fort Wayne - Ontario Reign
- Quine OT Winner Caps Comeback Win - Stockton Heat
- Condors Get Point in OT Loss in Front of 7,680 on Field Trip Day - Bakersfield Condors
- Admirals Defenseman Healey Suspended by AHL - Milwaukee Admirals
- Phantoms Recall Steven Swavely from Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- American Hockey League Announces Suspension - AHL
- T-Mobile Kachina Saturdays Come to Tucson Arena Starting November 23 - Tucson Roadrunners
- Moose to Retire Jimmy Roy's Number 21 - Manitoba Moose
- Heat Begin Road Swing Thursday - Stockton Heat
- Admirals Unveil New Historically Accurate Mark - Milwaukee Admirals
- Beauchemin and Clapperton Recalled by Belleville - Belleville Senators
- Syracuse Crunch to Hold Ninth Annual Stanley Steemer Tired Teddy Toss December 7 - Syracuse Crunch
- Roadrunners Have Eight Reasons to Head Home Happy - Tucson Roadrunners
- Barracuda Start Fast But Fall 8-2 to Roadrunners - San Jose Barracuda
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Bakersfield Condors Stories
- Condors Get Point in OT Loss in Front of 7,680 on Field Trip Day
- Condors Host Thousands of Students on Field Trip Day Tomorrow at 10:30 a.m.
- Purchase Big Buddies Tickets to Sponsor Kids to Attend Teddy Bear Toss
- Condors Rally Past Eagles, 3-2
- Condors Blanked by Colorado