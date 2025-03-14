River Dragons Win 6-3 on Josh Pietrantonio Day

COLUMBUS, GA - Ryan Hunter had a natural hat trick to help the Columbus River Dragons beat the Monroe Moccasins 6-3 on a special night in team history.

In a pregame ceremony, the River Dragons retired the #9 jersey worn by longtime team captain and fan favorite Josh Pietrantonio. Pietrantonio appeared in the game as a celebrity player, cementing his legacy as one of the best players in team history.

Trailing 2-0 early in the second period, Hunter went to work. He scored the first of his three consecutive goals just 33 seconds after the River Dragons fell behind by two, and would notch all three within a span of 12:06 to put Columbus ahead 3-2.

After Monroe tied the game 3-3 heading into the third period, Columbus pulled away with goals from Alex Storjohann, Scott Docherty and Alexander Jmaeff for the 6-3 win.

Trevor Babin earned the starting nod and the win with 32 saves on 35 shots.

Notes:

Pietrantonio finishes his River Dragons career ranked second in goals (87), Assists (107), Points (194) and games played (171). Teammate Austin Daae is the River Dragons all-time leader in those categories.

In a special proclamation, the City of Columbus declared Friday, March 14, 2025 Josh Pietrantonio Day.

Justin MacDonald recorded four assists in the game, his fourth four-plus point game of the season.

Trevor Babin earned his first win in a River Dragons uniform after coming over in a trade from the Motor City Rockers at the FPHL trade deadline.

Rookie Tristan Reid made his professional debut for Columbus in the game.

Hunter's hat trick was his fourth three-point game of the year.

Columbus did not allow Monroe a power play in the game.

