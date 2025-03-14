Bobcats Announce First Collegiate Signing of Season

March 14, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats, proud members of the FPHL, today announced their first collegiate signing of the season, goaltender Anthony Shrum. The 26 year old netminder just completed his 5th season of NCAA DIII with a .904 SV% and 1 shutout in 12 starts with the Cougars of Misericordia University.

The North Shores, Michigan native spent the previous four seasons between the pipes with the Lancers of Worcester State University.

The 6'2", 195lb backstop played a trio of seasons of junior hockey with the Eastern Hockey League (EHL)'s Philadelphia Revolution, posting a career .944 save percentage in 40 amateur starts.

Shrum will wear jersey number #35 and will join the active roster alongside Connor Green tonight when the Bobcats battle HC Venom at Hitachi Energy Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:30PM.

Additional note: General Manager Jimmy Milliken will be serving as interim head coach for the duration of Vojtech Zemlicka's 4-game suspension and will be assisted by player/equipment manager Matt Ernst, equipment manager Ryan VanDyke and trainer Josh Stephens.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.