Black Bears Add a Pair of Colonels

March 14, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears are proud to announce a pair of collegiate-signings from nearby Wilkes University. Forward Nick Swain and defenseman Luke Dobles will join the organization after the pairs recent end to the Colonels season.

Nick Swain is a 24-year-old native of Jackson, New Jersey. Swain has played the last four seasons at Wilkes University, where he appeared in 85 games. In his four years with the Colonels, he scored 37 goals and recorded 30 assists. Swain had seven, multi-point games in his senior year and will add more scoring depth to the league's best offense. Prior to attending Wilkes University, Swain was a member of the New Jersey 87s junior team in the EHL.

Luke Dobles is also 24-years-old and comes to the Black Bears from Spencerport, New York. Like Swain, Dobles played four years at the NCAA DIII level and spilt time between Finlandia and Wilkes University. Dobles played in 82 games as a defenseman. He will add a right-handed shot to the Black Bears blueline and stands at 6'2".

Both of the Colonels signings will be classified as Collegiate-signees, meaning they will not count towards the Black Bears 19-man active roster.

