Five Unanswered Goals, Four in Third, Power Hat Tricks Past Wolves, 5-2

March 14, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







Watertown, N.Y. - Chase Harwell and Jacob Ratcliffe each had a goal and an assist, and the Hat Tricks rattled off five unanswered goals, four in the third, to defeat the Watertown Wolves, 5-2, at Watertown Municipal Arena on Thursday.

Down 2-0 at the first intermission, Danbury refused to quit against an opponent it has taken down in three straight games on the road. The season series is tied at five with one game to go on April 12 in Danbury.

Kyle Gonzalez intercepted a Wolves pass in the neutral zone and dumped it to Jacob Ratcliffe, who scored on a rebound in the slot to tie the game at two at 3:55 of the third. Harwell then potted a goal from inside the left circle on a rush at 9:02, pushing Danbury to a 3-2 lead and its 13th comeback win of the season. It was the first time the Hat Tricks rallied from behind to win since their road victory at Watertown (4-3SOW) on Feb. 23.

Gleb Bandurkin also scored in the slot with 8:56 remaining to move the Hat Tricks ahead by two. The rookie forward extended his point streak (2-4-6) to five games and has two goals in the last four contests.

The Wolves peppered Conor McCollum early in the first period, firing 14 shots. Trevor Lord scored at 1:08 from the right circle to put Watertown ahead and Carter Thornton slipped one home off a blocker 1:12 later, extending the lead.

With just less than 6 ÃÂ½ minutes left in the middle frame, the Hat Tricks got on the board as Josh Labelle ripped one home from an empty slot. It was the ninth goal of the season for the fourth-year defenseman and the second in his last six outings.

Connor Woolley also slid home an empty-net goal with nine seconds left. The Pawling, N.Y., forward has netted three in his last four games.

McCollum made 37 saves and improved to 19-10-6 this season. The second-year netminder broke former goalie Brian Wilson's franchise record in wins (42) and is 43-21-9 as a Hat Trick.

The win gave the Hat Tricks their second in a row and points in 19 of their last 20 games. Danbury won its third straight road contest and it has five victories in its last six.

Up next, the Hat Tricks play the Binghamton Black Bears on the road on Friday. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.