Bobcats Collapse Late, Fall to Venom 5-4 in OT

March 14, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







On a Pi Day matchup between two cross-division rivals, the Blue Ridge Bobcats were handed one to the face, falling flat in a 5-4 overtime defeat at the hands of HC Venom.

With both teams needing every point possible to stay in the playoff race, and it being the 5th meeting of 8 total between the two clubs, things were physical and scoring chances were traded throughout the evening.

Mike Mercurio opened the 'Cats account for the night, sniping a wrist shot past Rahul Sharma just under 4 minutes into the opening frame. Seven minutes later, a Bobcats power play that had been struggling mightily of late found a way to convert and double the Blue Ridge lead. Vladislav Vlasov powered into the zone and saucered a perfect backdoor pass to captain Danny Martin, who tapped the puck home for the man advantage marker.

The Bobcats led 2-0 after the opening 20, but the final 40+ were as back and forth as it gets. Lester Brown sniped a shot over the shoulder of Connor Green out of a 4 man high slot scrum to cut the 'Cats lead in half and pick the Venom up off the mat.

7:20 later, Denis Radchenko finally notched his first professional goal after a half season full of glorious chances, sending a wrist shot through traffic off the crossbar and in to restore the Bobcats two-goal lead.

Less than a half minute later, the Venom again answered when Jonas Leas finished off a 2-on-1 rush with Danila Belov to make it a 3-2 game.

The score remained 3-2 heading into the final frame, when the Venom struck first thanks to Nathan Butler evening things at 3. Less than 6 minutes later, Jakub Volf lifted Blue Ridge back on top, redirecting a wrist shot by Alex Norwinski into the back of the net to push the 'Cats ahead once again 4-3.

The Venom counterpunched once more, getting a fortuitous bounce off the back glass stantion off a slap shot from Dzianis Zaichyk while shorthanded that hit Green who inadvertently knocked the puck into his own net for the game-tying goal.

2:16 into OT, Belov forced a turnover off a faceoff, raced the other way on a break and went forehand-backhand on Green for the OT GWG and secured the Venom a crucial second standings point.

The Bobcats now sit three points behind Baton Rouge for 4th place in the Continental Division.

Both teams meet again tomorrow night at Hitachi Energy Arena with puck drop set for 7:30 PM. Tickets, including Pepsi/Kicks Country Family 4-Packs, are available at the arena box office, by phone at 276-335-2100 or online at blueridgebobcats.com/tickets.

