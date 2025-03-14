Poor Second Period Doom Motor City, Rockers Fall to Port Huron 6-2

March 14, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Fraser MI - It was a strong first 20 minutes for Motor City. Unfortunately that's where the most of the positives ended for the Rockers.

Port Huron started the game off with a bang, when Reggie Millette took a backhanded shot bardown to open the scoring just 43 seconds into the game.

While fast paced, the scoring settled down for the majority of the first period. But it was Eli Rivers on the powerplay who evened the score for Rockers with just 1:22 left in the opening period.

The middle period would belong to the Prowlers.

8:18 into the frame, Lucas Lacny would break the tie when he pushed the puck just inside the far post to bring the score to 2-1 Port Huron.

Alex Johnson wasted little time extending the Prowler lead, when he found the back of the net after a pair of Rico Gonzalez saves, extending the lead to 3-1 Port Huron.

The score would stay stagnant until the third, when the Prowlers picked up right where they left off in the second period. Head coach Matt Graham tapped a one-timer past Gonzalez to extend the Port Huron lead to 4-1.

Dylan Marty netted his first of the year to add yet another to the Prowlers scoring, making it 5-1 Prowlers.

Rivers would get one back for the purple and black, when he intercepted a pass in the attacking zone and picked the top right corner, bringing it to 5-2 Port Huron.

That was all Motor City had in the tank in terms of a comeback. A Vincent Dekumbis empty net goal finished the scoring for the night, as Port Huron secured the 6-2 victory.

The win officially secured a playoff berth for Port Huron.

The Rockers and Prowlers will continue their rivalry Saturday night at McMorran Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05.

