Poor Second Period Doom Motor City, Rockers Fall to Port Huron 6-2
March 14, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Motor City Rockers News Release
Fraser MI - It was a strong first 20 minutes for Motor City. Unfortunately that's where the most of the positives ended for the Rockers.
Port Huron started the game off with a bang, when Reggie Millette took a backhanded shot bardown to open the scoring just 43 seconds into the game.
While fast paced, the scoring settled down for the majority of the first period. But it was Eli Rivers on the powerplay who evened the score for Rockers with just 1:22 left in the opening period.
The middle period would belong to the Prowlers.
8:18 into the frame, Lucas Lacny would break the tie when he pushed the puck just inside the far post to bring the score to 2-1 Port Huron.
Alex Johnson wasted little time extending the Prowler lead, when he found the back of the net after a pair of Rico Gonzalez saves, extending the lead to 3-1 Port Huron.
The score would stay stagnant until the third, when the Prowlers picked up right where they left off in the second period. Head coach Matt Graham tapped a one-timer past Gonzalez to extend the Port Huron lead to 4-1.
Dylan Marty netted his first of the year to add yet another to the Prowlers scoring, making it 5-1 Prowlers.
Rivers would get one back for the purple and black, when he intercepted a pass in the attacking zone and picked the top right corner, bringing it to 5-2 Port Huron.
That was all Motor City had in the tank in terms of a comeback. A Vincent Dekumbis empty net goal finished the scoring for the night, as Port Huron secured the 6-2 victory.
The win officially secured a playoff berth for Port Huron.
The Rockers and Prowlers will continue their rivalry Saturday night at McMorran Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05.
• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...
Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2025
- River Dragons Win 6-3 on Josh Pietrantonio Day - Columbus River Dragons
- Bobcats Collapse Late, Fall to Venom 5-4 in OT - Blue Ridge Bobcats
- Poor Second Period Doom Motor City, Rockers Fall to Port Huron 6-2 - Motor City Rockers
- Bohn PPG Lifts BB to Victory - Binghamton Black Bears
- Hat Tricks Surrender Three Straight Goals, Lose 4-3 in Binghamton - Danbury Hat Tricks
- Game Preview: Hat Tricks at Binghamton Black Bears: March 14, 2025 - Danbury Hat Tricks
- Black Bears Add a Pair of Colonels - Binghamton Black Bears
- Bobcats Announce First Collegiate Signing of Season - Blue Ridge Bobcats
- Saint Anselm Defenseman Joins Port Huron - Port Huron Prowlers
- Wolves Fall to the Hat Tricks - Watertown Wolves
- FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps - FPHL
- Five Unanswered Goals, Four in Third, Power Hat Tricks Past Wolves, 5-2 - Danbury Hat Tricks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Motor City Rockers Stories
- Poor Second Period Doom Motor City, Rockers Fall to Port Huron 6-2
- Watertown Erases Two Goal Deficit, Tops Motor City 4-3
- Rico Shines in Return, Corgan the Hero as Rockers Snap Skid
- Motor City Musters Just One Goal, Falls to Athens just 4-1
- Rockers Battle but Come Up Short, Fall to Columbus in Overtime 7-6