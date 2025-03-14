Prowlers Clinch Playoffs with Battle of I-94 Win

March 14, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers clinched their spot in the Commissioner's Cup playoffs with a 6-2 win over the Motor City Rockers at Big Boy Arena on March 14. Port Huron got six different goal scorers in the win.

Reggie Millette started the scoring 48 seconds in. He entered the offensive zone, chipped the puck past a Rocker on the wing and drove to the net, finishing with his 14th of the season.

Late in the period, Motor City got a man advantage and Eli River snuck a shot through a screen to tie the score.

In the second, Ludwig Thellström sent a pass from the right point to the left side of the net. Lukas Lacny took in the feed and put it home past the outstretched stick of Ricardo Gonzalez to put Port Huron back in front. The Prowlers got a late power play and Lacny tried a wraparound. Alex Johnson came in to roof the loose puck and make it 3-1 heading to the third.

Lacny found Matt Graham with a back-door pass early in the third and the Port Huron coach put away his team-high 18th goal of the season.

Later, Matt Graham dropped a pass from behind the net to Dylan Marty who scored his first professional goal and made it 5-1. 22 seconds later, Rivers got his second of the night off a turnover.

Vincent Dekumbis got the empty netter shorthanded, his first of the season, to seal the deal.

The Prowlers have a chance to win the Battle of I-94 season series as they rematch the Rockers at McMorran Place on March 15 at 7:05 P.M. Tickets are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.

