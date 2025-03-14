Bohn PPG Lifts BB to Victory

March 14, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Danbury Hat Tricks for the sixth time this season, by the final score of 4-3. Dakota Bohn was the only player to score in the third period and was the only power play goal of the night for Binghamton.

Danbury came into the game energized since they had played the night before in Watertown. That translated into the first period as the Hat Tricks were the first team to score. Danbury made quick work of their opening power play at the 8:27 mark. Just a minute later, the Black Bears would answer. Dan Stone tallied his eighth goal of the season, tying the game 1-1. That's where the teams headed into the locker room.

Binghamton began the second on the power play but failed to convert. Not only that, but Danbury was also able to score shorthanded, giving the visitors the lead again. The Hat Tricks managed to grab an insurance goal, other one shorthanded, and before the 10-minute media timeout, Danbury was up 3-1. Special teams were being dominated by Danbury.

The Black Bears found some life thanks to CJ Stubbs, deflecting a puck out of mid-air pass the netminder. Three minutes later, Dan Wieber fired a shot that deflected off the pants of Scott Ramaekers to tie the game at 3-3.

From that point forward, Binghamton controlled the tempo and dominated the puck possession. In the third, Binghamton received an early power play, their fifth of the night. This time Dakota Bohn called his own number and went the entire length of the ice unassisted and scored. That proved to be the difference as no one else was able to score. Rookie goaltender, CJ Hapward, won his FPHL debut, stopping 22 shots and the Black Bears earned their 41st win of the season.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.