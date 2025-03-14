Athens Rock Lobsters Clinch 2025 Commissioner Cup Playoffs
March 14, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Athens Rock Lobsters News Release
BATON ROUGE, LA - The Athens Rock Lobsters defeated the Baton Rouge Zydeco and clinched a spot in the Commissioner's Cup Playoffs with a 4-1 win Friday night in the Raising Cane's River Center.
The pace of the game was fierce in the early stages of the first period.
Narek Aleksanyan converted on a bounce to open the scoring four minutes in; a minute later, it was Orca Wiesblatt who sliced in a tremendous feed from Daniil Glukharyov to notch the quick response.
A minute after the equalizer, Filip Virgili stuffed a rebound back past Bailey Stephens to take the lead at 2-1.
Virgili would log his second of the night in the second period, getting a tip on a Garrett Milan snapshot and continuing his hot form since returning from suspension.
Hunter Alden beautifully fed Kayson Gallant from long range and the latter converted on the breakaway to bring the Zydeco's beat to a close.
The Rock Lobsters (34-7-3, 95 pts) return to Raising Cane's River Center tomorrow for a puck drop at 8:05 p.m. against the Zydeco.
