Hat Tricks Surrender Three Straight Goals, Lose 4-3 in Binghamton

March 14, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







Binghamton, N.Y. - Binghamton's Dakota Bohn notched the game-winning goal early in the third period on the power play, part of three unanswered for the Black Bears, in a 4-3 finish from Visions Veterans Memorial Arena on Friday.

On Dylan Hullaby's hooking minor, the sixth power play opportunity for the Black Bears in the game, Bohn went coast-to-coast, bursting into the offensive zone and ripping one home to the top left corner for the lead. Binghamton has won 20 of its last 21 contests and ended Danbury's three-game road win streak.

The Black Bears rallied from a 3-1 deficit, finishing the second with momentum. CJ Stubbs scored at 13:18 and Scott Ramaekers redirected Dan Wieber's shot at 16:49 to tie the game at three. Ramaekers scored his fifth goal in five games.

Time for a Hat Tricks comeback in the third dwindled, but not without scoring chances in the offensive zone. With 2:10 remaining, Jacob Ratcliffe attempted to score the equalizer on a rebound in the slot, but the play was blown dead. Chase Harwell centered from the goal line for Jonny Ruiz, whose shot in front was saved with nine seconds left.

Tied at one at the first intermission, Danbury stormed in front with back-to-back shorthanded goals to begin the second. Gleb Bandurkin scored two-on-one in the low slot just 55 seconds into the middle frame and co-head coach Jonny Ruiz added another that hung in the air at the goal line, and the Hat Tricks went ahead, 3-1, at 7:47. Ruiz netted his team-high fifth shorty of the season and the 16th of his career.

Connor Woolley cashed in on Zac Sirota's tripping minor, Danbury's first power play opportunity of the game, on Vadim Frolov's cross-ice pass to give the Hat Tricks a 1-0 lead at 8:27. But Daniel Stone slipped one home through traffic 1:02 later.

Danbury killed five of six penalties, its lone blemish Bohn's goal in the third.

Conor McCollum stopped 43 shots but dropped to 19-11-6. The Hat Tricks moved to 3-1-2 when tied after two periods.

Up next, the Hat Tricks finish their three-game road trip with a rescheduled matchup against HC Venom on Wednesday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.