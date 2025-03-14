Saint Anselm Defenseman Joins Port Huron

The Port Huron Prowlers have continued to dip into the NCAA ranks to add talent with Saint Anselm College defenseman Mark Blaney. The Braintree, Massachusetts native played prep school hockey at Tilton School with current Prowler Brett Lockhart.

The 5'11" blueliner spent the last four years at Saint Anselm playing over 25 games each season. This year as a senior, he set personal bests with 17 assists and 19 points to close out a 117 game, 47 point career. Blaney also helped the Hawks win the NE10 conference in 2022-23.

Between prep school and college, Blaney spent the 2020-21 season in the Eastern Hockey League with the New Hampshire Avalanche. He was named a Second-Team All Star after 14 points in 30 games.

"Blaney is a guy we have been trying to get here for a while since his college season ended," said Prowlers assistant general manager Alex Johnson. "He skates well and is a pass first defenseman. We're excited to have him in the lineup to see his transition into the pro game."

Blaney is expected to make his pro debut this weekend as the Prowlers take on the Motor City Rockers in a home-and-home. Tickets to Saturday's St. Patrick's Day game at McMorran Place are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.

