FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

March 14, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) News Release







DANBURY HAT TRICKS at BINGHAMTON BLACK BEARS

Bohn PPG Lifts BB to Victory

by Brooks Hill

Binghamton, NY - The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Danbury Hat Tricks for the sixth time this season, by the final score of 4-3. Dakota Bohn was the only player to score in the third period and was the only power play goal of the night for Binghamton.

Danbury came into the game energized since they had played the night before in Watertown. That translated into the first period as the Hat Tricks were the first team to score. Danbury made quick work of their opening power play at the 8:27 mark. Just a minute later, the Black Bears would answer. Dan Stone tallied his eighth goal of the season, tying the game 1-1. That's where the teams headed into the locker room.

Binghamton began the second on the power play but failed to convert. Not only that, but Danbury was also able to score shorthanded, giving the visitors the lead again. The Hat Tricks managed to grab an insurance goal, other one shorthanded, and before the 10-minute media timeout, Danbury was up 3-1. Special teams were being dominated by Danbury.

The Black Bears found some life thanks to CJ Stubbs, deflecting a puck out of mid-air pass the netminder. Three minutes later, Dan Wieber fired a shot that deflected off the pants of Scott Ramaekers to tie the game at 3-3.

From that point forward, Binghamton controlled the tempo and dominated the puck possession. In the third, Binghamton received an early power play, their fifth of the night. This time Dakota Bohn called his own number and went the entire length of the ice unassisted and scored. That proved to be the difference as no one else was able to score. Rookie goaltender, CJ Hapward, won his FPHL debut, stopping 22 shots and the Black Bears earned their 41st win of the season.

Hat Tricks Surrender Three Straight Goals, Lose 4-3 in Binghamton

by Wyatt Kopelman

Binghamton, NY - Binghamton's Dakota Bohn notched the game-winning goal early in the third period on the power play, part of three unanswered for the Black Bears, in a 4-3 finish from Visions Veterans Memorial Arena on Friday.

On Dylan Hullaby's hooking minor, the sixth power play opportunity for the Black Bears in the game, Bohn went coast-to-coast, bursting into the offensive zone and ripping one home to the top left corner for the lead. Binghamton has won 20 of its last 21 contests and ended Danbury's three-game road win streak.

The Black Bears rallied from a 3-1 deficit, finishing the second with momentum. CJ Stubbs scored at 13:18 and Scott Ramaekers redirected Dan Wieber's shot at 16:49 to tie the game at three. Ramaekers scored his fifth goal in five games.

Time for a Hat Tricks comeback in the third dwindled, but not without scoring chances in the offensive zone. With 2:10 remaining, Jacob Ratcliffe attempted to score the equalizer on a rebound in the slot, but the play was blown dead. Chase Harwell centered from the goal line for Jonny Ruiz, whose shot in front was saved with nine seconds left.

Tied at one at the first intermission, Danbury stormed in front with back-to-back shorthanded goals to begin the second. Gleb Bandurkin scored two-on-one in the low slot just 55 seconds into the middle frame and co-head coach Jonny Ruiz added another that hung in the air at the goal line, and the Hat Tricks went ahead, 3-1, at 7:47. Ruiz netted his team-high fifth shorty of the season and the 16th of his career.

Connor Woolley cashed in on Zac Sirota's tripping minor, Danbury's first power play opportunity of the game, on Vadim Frolov's cross-ice pass to give the Hat Tricks a 1-0 lead at 8:27. But Daniel Stone slipped one home through traffic 1:02 later.

Danbury killed five of six penalties, its lone blemish Bohn's goal in the third.

Conor McCollum stopped 43 shots but dropped to 19-11-6. The Hat Tricks moved to 3-1-2 when tied after two periods.

Up next, the Hat Tricks finish their three-game road trip with a rescheduled matchup against HC Venom on Wednesday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

HC VENOM at BLUE RIDGE BOBCATS

Bobcats Collapse Late, Fall to Venom 5-4 in OT

by Brett Wiseman

Wytheville, VA - On a Pi Day matchup between two cross-division rivals, the Blue Ridge Bobcats were handed one to the face, falling flat in a 5-4 overtime defeat at the hands of HC Venom.

With both teams needing every point possible to stay in the playoff race, and it being the 5th meeting of 8 total between the two clubs, things were physical and scoring chances were traded throughout the evening.

Mike Mercurio opened the 'Cats account for the night, sniping a wrist shot past Rahul Sharma just under 4 minutes into the opening frame. Seven minutes later, a Bobcats power play that had been struggling mightily of late found a way to convert and double the Blue Ridge lead. Vladislav Vlasov powered into the zone and saucered a perfect backdoor pass to captain Danny Martin, who tapped the puck home for the man advantage marker.

The Bobcats led 2-0 after the opening 20, but the final 40+ were as back and forth as it gets. Lester Brown sniped a shot over the shoulder of Connor Green out of a 4 man high slot scrum to cut the 'Cats lead in half and pick the Venom up off the mat.

7:20 later, Denis Radchenko finally notched his first professional goal after a half season full of glorious chances, sending a wrist shot through traffic off the crossbar and in to restore the Bobcats two-goal lead.

Less than a half minute later, the Venom again answered when Jonas Leas finished off a 2-on-1 rush with Danila Belov to make it a 3-2 game.

The score remained 3-2 heading into the final frame, when the Venom struck first thanks to Nathan Butler evening things at 3. Less than 6 minutes later, Jakub Volf lifted Blue Ridge back on top, redirecting a wrist shot by Alex Norwinski into the back of the net to push the 'Cats ahead once again 4-3.

The Venom counterpunched once more, getting a fortuitous bounce off the back glass stantion off a slap shot from Dzianis Zaichyk while shorthanded that hit Green who inadvertently knocked the puck into his own net for the game-tying goal.

2:16 into OT, Belov forced a turnover off a faceoff, raced the other way on a break and went forehand-backhand on Green for the OT GWG and secured the Venom a crucial second standings point.

The Bobcats now sit three points behind Baton Rouge for 4th place in the Continental Division.

Both teams meet again tomorrow night at Hitachi Energy Arena with puck drop set for 7:30 PM. Tickets, including Pepsi/Kicks Country Family 4-Packs, are available at the arena box office, by phone at 276-335-2100 or online at blueridgebobcats.com/tickets.

CAROLINA THUNDERBIRDS at WATERTOWN WOLVES

Wolves Fall to Thunderbirds, 7-1

by Jeff Barrett

Watertown, NY - For the final time this season the Thunderbirds and Wolves squared off in the Watertown Municipal Arena.

The Continental leading THunderbirds didn't take long to strike and put the Wolves in an early hole.

First it was Zach White at the 3:26 mark assisted by Gus Ford and Roman Kreamer making it 1-0.

Just sixteen seconds later at 3:42, Joe Cangelosi would push the score to 2-0 with assists from Joe Kennedy and Roman Kraemer.

At the 10:14 mark, Kraemer would add his name to the scoring list, making it 3-0 in favor of the Thunderbirds. Gus Ford was credited with his second assist of the night on the goal.

The Thunderbirds stretched the lead further at the 13:04 when White nabbed his second of the night, extending the lead to 4-0. Assists would go to Kennedy and Ford once again.

The Wolves were able to get one back shortly before the break at the 18:33 point of the period when Chase DiBari lit the lamp for the home team, giving the crowd some life. Jimmy Lodge and Carter Thornton had the assists on the goal.

Carolina outshot Watertown 16-6 and took the 4-1 lead to the room after twenty minutes.

At 4:28 of the second, Gus Ford would take his turn on the score sheet making the score 5-1 with assists going to Dmitri Selyutin and Jon Buttita.

The Wolves ended up outshooting the Thunderbirds 20-13 in the second, but Carolina would hold the 5-1 lead after 40 minutes of play.

At 9:27 of the third period, Gus Ford would strike again extending the Thunderbirds lead to 6-1, on a beautiful pass from Zach White. Roman Kraemer was also credited with an assist.

The Thunderbirds would add one more goal for good measure at the 17:54 mark. Zach White netted his third of the evening stretching the lead to 7-1. Roman Kraemer and Olivier Beaudoin had the helpers on the goal.

The Wolves will be home again next weekend as they host the Empire Division champion Binghamton Black Bears at 7:30 both nights.

Carolina will head to Binghamton tomorrow night to face the Bears, then head home to host the Columbus RiverDragons for two games next weekend.

MONROE MOCCASINS at COLUMBUS RIVER DRAGONS

RIVER DRAGONS WIN 6-3 ON JOSH PIETRANTONIO NIGHT

Dragons Fan Favorite and Captain Jersey Retired

by Tom Callahan

Columbus, GA -Ryan Hunter had a natural hat trick to help the Columbus River Dragons beat the Monroe Moccasins 6-3 on a special night in team history.

In a pregame ceremony, the River Dragons retired the #9 jersey worn by longtime team captain and fan favorite Josh Pietrantonio. Pietrantonio appeared in the game as a celebrity player, cementing his legacy as one of the best players in team history.

Trailing 2-0 early in the second period, Hunter went to work. He scored the first of his three consecutive goals just 33 seconds after the River Dragons fell behind by two, and would notch all three within a span of 12:06 to put Columbus ahead 3-2.

After Monroe tied the game 3-3 heading into the third period, Columbus pulled away with goals from Alex Storjohann, Scott Docherty and Alexander Jmaeff for the 6-3 win.

Trevor Babin earned the starting nod and the win with 32 saves on 35 shots.

Notes:

Pietrantonio finishes his River Dragons career ranked second in goals (87), Assists (107), Points (194) and games played (171). Teammate Austin Daae is the River Dragons all-time leader in those categories.

In a special proclamation, the City of Columbus declared Friday, March 14, 2025 Josh Pietrantonio Day.

Justin MacDonald recorded four assists in the game, his fourth four-plus point game of the season.

Trevor Babin earned his first win in a River Dragons uniform after coming over in a trade from the Motor City Rockers at the FPHL trade deadline.

Rookie Tristan Reid made his professional debut for Columbus in the game.

Hunter's hat trick was his fourth three-point game of the year.

Columbus did not allow Monroe a power play in the game.

The same two teams are back in action Saturday night at 7:05 pm. It's Legends Weekend with the Legends Game starting at 4:45 pm, and your ticket to that night's game gets you in to see both! Single game seats are on sale right now through the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.

PORT HURON PROWLERS at MOTOR CITY ROCKERS

Poor Second Period Doom Motor City, Rockers Fall to Port Huron 6-2

by Brady Beedon

Fraser, MI - It was a strong first 20 minutes for Motor City. Unfortunately that's where the most of the positives ended for the Rockers.

Port Huron started the game off with a bang, when Reggie Millette took a backhanded shot bardown to open the scoring just 43 seconds into the game.

While fast paced, the scoring settled down for the majority of the first period. But it was Eli Rivers on the powerplay who evened the score for Rockers with just 1:22 left in the opening period.

The middle period would belong to the Prowlers.

8:18 into the frame, Lucas Lacny would break the tie when he pushed the puck just inside the far post to bring the score to 2-1 Port Huron.

Alex Johnson wasted little time extending the Prowler lead, when he found the back of the net after a pair of Rico Gonzalez saves, extending the lead to 3-1 Port Huron.

The score would stay stagnant until the third, when the Prowlers picked up right where they left off in the second period. Head coach Matt Graham tapped a one-timer past Gonzalez to extend the Port Huron lead to 4-1.

Dylan Marty netted his first of the year to add yet another to the Prowlers scoring, making it 5-1 Prowlers.

Rivers would get one back for the purple and black, when he intercepted a pass in the attacking zone and picked the top right corner, bringing it to 5-2 Port Huron.

That was all Motor City had in the tank in terms of a comeback. A Vincent Dekumbis empty net goal finished the scoring for the night, as Port Huron secured the 6-2 victory.

The win officially secured a playoff berth for Port Huron.

The Rockers and Prowlers will continue their rivalry Saturday night at McMorran Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05.

Prowlers Clinch Playoffs with Battle of I-94 Win

by Will Weigelman

Fraser, MI - The Port Huron Prowlers clinched their spot in the Commissioner's Cup playoffs with a 6-2 win over the Motor City Rockers at Big Boy Arena on March 14. Port Huron got six different goal scorers in the win.

Reggie Millette started the scoring 48 seconds in. He entered the offensive zone, chipped the puck past a Rocker on the wing and drove to the net, finishing with his 14th of the season.

Late in the period, Motor City got a man advantage and Eli River snuck a shot through a screen to tie the score.

In the second, Ludwig Thellström sent a pass from the right point to the left side of the net. Lukas Lacny took in the feed and put it home past the outstretched stick of Ricardo Gonzalez to put Port Huron back in front. The Prowlers got a late power play and Lacny tried a wraparound. Alex Johnson came in to roof the loose puck and make it 3-1 heading to the third.

Lacny found Matt Graham with a back-door pass early in the third and the Port Huron coach put away his team-high 18th goal of the season.

Later, Matt Graham dropped a pass from behind the net to Dylan Marty who scored his first professional goal and made it 5-1. 22 seconds later, Rivers got his second of the night off a turnover.

Vincent Dekumbis got the empty netter shorthanded, his first of the season, to seal the deal.

The Prowlers have a chance to win the Battle of I-94 season series as they rematch the Rockers at McMorran Place on March 15 at 7:05 P.M. Tickets are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.

DASHERS of DANVILLE at MISSISSIPPI SEA WOLVES

Sea Wolves Run a Grand Slam Plus One on Ballpark Night, 5-2

by Jon Kliment

Biloxi, MS - The bottom of each division met in a clash as the Sea Wolves looked to extend a season long winning streak and the Dashers hoped to cast off a 40 game winless streak. These two squads met for the first of three meetings this season and both were eager for the chance to come away victorious.

Mississippi came out firing in their first meeting of the weekend. 6:40 into the game after an initial chance for Dalton Anderson went for naught Colby Audette found the rebound and tucked it home for his first pro goal to give the Sea Wolves the 1-0 advantage. 3:30 later Max Barrington extended his goal scoring streak to back to back games, ripping a shot from the top of the slot over goaltender Parker Rutherford to give the Sea Wolves a 2-0 lead.

Not to be outdone the Dashers came out strong in period two as right after a power play Danville continued to pressure Richie Parent and Quinn O'Reilly found a path behind the netminder to close the gap to 2-1 just 4:37 into the period. 2:42 later O'Reilly found a way to once again beat Parent to tie the game this time on the power play. On yet another power play 2:03 later the Dashers felt the sting of an offensive minded kill as Curtis Hansen was sprung on the breakaway by Don Carter Jr and went forehand-backhand-back of the net to give Mississippi back the lead 3-2.

The Sea Wolves continued to pour on pressure as Carter Eha took a puck out of the corner and put not one, not two but three shots before scoring on Rutherford for his first pro goal at 6:16 of the third. Late in the third with the goaltender pulled Hansen was fed the puck from Noah Hippolyte-Smith and buried the empty netter for the 5-2 win.

Parent stopped 42 of 44 for his third win of the season.

The Sea Wolves return tomorrow night to face the Dashers live at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum for game two of the three game series at 6:05pm. Get your tickets on ticketmaster or by stopping by the box office.

Sea Wolves Slip by Dashers

by Devin Dobek

Biloxi, MS - It was most certainly a weekend a lot of FPHL fans had circled on their calendar as the Dashers traveled to Biloxi to take on the Sea Wolves in a battle of the FPHL's basement. Richie Parent's 42 save effort with some unlikely heroes on offense would prove to be enough as the Sea Wolves topped the Dashers 5-2 en route to their 3rd straight victory.

The Dashers were stoked to head to the beaches of Biloxi for a 3 game set with the Sea Wolves to see which bottom squad could best the other in a battle of 7th place teams. Mississippi entered the weekend on a 2 game win streak after sweeping the Zydeco last Saturday and Sunday. They seemed to pick right up where they left off with fast and skilled puck-moving hockey. Early on in the frame the ice was noticeably tilted in their favor. 6:40 in, Colby Audette took a rebound off the glass and stuffed it home for his first professional goal. It was a cool moment for the 5'6" forward who made his FPHL debut all the way back in 2023 to finally be rewarded with his first mark. And then it took just another 3:30 for Max Barrington to rip a shot top corner from above the circle and double the lead at 2-0. It was Barrington's second goal of the season, with his first being the game winner last Sunday vs the Zydeco. The Dashers had the lone powerplay opportunity of the frame but struggled to set up. Other than a Jhuwon Davis post, there was not a ton of offense for the visitors, who trailed 2-0 and 20-8 in shots through 20 minutes. But still, it was anyone's contest with 2 chapters to go.

Last night period 2 is when the Dashers really turned on the offense. Tonight in Biloxi, history would repeat itself. The Dashers came out looking like an entirely new team, playing every shift as though it may be their last. In the first 5 minutes of the middle frame, Sea Wolves netminder Richie Parent was under fire from all angles. He stood tall until Dasher rookie Quinn O'Reilly popped out from behind the goal and fluttered a short side shot past him to cut the lead in half at 2-1. Around the 7 minute mark, Blake Keller was sent off for a hook, opening the door for the Dashers with all the momentum. The Dashers league-worst man advantage moved the puck better than they had all season, culminating in the form of a Quinn O'Reilly rebound goal to tie the hockey game. Tied at 2, Ross Bartlett was booked for goalie interference and it seemed as if the Hockey Gods were begging the Dashers to take the lead. However, a defensive zone turnover paved the way for a Blake Keller breakaway that he cashed in shorthanded to restore the Sea Wolves' lead. The score held for the remainder of the second period at 3-2. The Dashers outshot the Wolves 26-9 in the frame, their most shots in a single period all season, but needed to dig deep to find the equalizer in the closing 20 on tap.

Coming out of the locker room it was anybody's contest. The Wolves dominated the opening 20 while the Dashers were the better team in the middle frame, so who would have that big third period to lift their team? It would be another unlikely candidate on the scoresheet when Carter Eha finished a chaotic play in the crease for his first of the season to make it 4-2. The Dashers had 3 power play opportunities in the game but couldn't find the back of the net. Richie Parent was excellent between the pipes and minimized any chance of hope for the visitors. An empty netter from Curtis Hansen put the game on ice as the Sea Wolves improved their win streak to 3 with a 5-2 victory.

The two teams will do it 2 more times this weekend, beginning with a 6:05 CST start tomorrow right here in the Mississippi Coast Coliseum. The Sea Wolves will be donning specialty St. Patrick's Day uniforms.

ATHENS ROCK LOBSTERS at BATON ROUGE ZYDECO

Zydeco Lose to Rock Lobsters,4-1

by Bryan Flores

Baton Rouge, LA - The Zydeco after getting one over on the Dashers last night look to repeat and get 3 more points in a crutial game to keep in the bidding for a top 3 seed. To do this they will have to beat a team that has had their number this season, not allowing them to get a single win.

The Zydeco off to a hot start in the 1st period as they skated hard and had a lot of chances, but it was Narek Aleksanyan finding the back of the net with his 13th goal of the season off a beautiful pass from Dmitry Kuznetsov making it 1-0 Zydeco. The Rock Lobsters just 1 minute later would find the puck from the end boards as Daniil Glukharev would center one out to Orca Wiesblatt and the Lobsters would tie it at one a piece. Later in the first, on the PP at 6:08 the Rock Lobsters would strike again as Filip Virgili would snipe one off the assist of Glukharev and Shinkaruk making it 2-1 Lobsters. That's where the score would stand after 20 minutes of play.

The second period would find the Zydeco down by one as they would trade power play chances with the Rock Lobsters. The Rock Lobsters with the power play just 4:18 into the second period would find the back of the net as the ever-reliable Garrett Milan gets the Lobsters a 3-1 lead assisted by Filip Virgili and Carter Shinkaruk. The Zydeco couldn't find the back of the net on their chance but kept the score close thanks to timely saves from Bailey Stephens holding the Rock Lobsters at bay on their next power play as they head to the third period down by two now.

In the third the Zydeco would have a little back and forth but just 5 minutes into the final frame of regulation the Athens Rock Lobsters would spring a breakaway pass to Kayson Gallant who pulled a no move Kucherov shot to beat Bailey Stephens 5-hole for the 4-1 lead. That would prove to be enough as the Zydeco dropped this one in regulation and the Rock Lobsters continue their dominance against Baton Rouge staying undefeated against the Zydeco.

Winning goaltender William Lavalliere saves 22 of 23 for a 0.950% and with a few highlight worthy saves, he earns his 10th win of the season, improving his record to 10-2-3

Losing goaltender Bailey Stephens made some key saves himself but after saving 23 of 27 earns a final save percentage of a 0.852% falling to a record of 11-4-3

Tomorrow night the Zydeco play their final game at home against the Rock Lobsters before heading back on the road against the Blue Ridge Bobcats in a very pivotal series against the Bobcats! Puckdrop tomorrow night will be at 7:05CT, the pre-game show will be live at 6:45!

Rock Lobsters Pinch Playoff Spot with Zydeco Beating

by Matteen Zibanejadrad

Baton Rouge, LA - The Athens Rock Lobsters defeated the Baton Rouge Zydeco and clinched a spot in the Commissioner's Cup Playoffs with a 4-1 win Friday night in the Raising Cane's River Center.

The pace of the game was fierce in the early stages of the first period.

Narek Aleksanyan converted on a bounce to open the scoring four minutes in; a minute later, it was Orca Wiesblatt who sliced in a tremendous feed from Daniil Glukharyov to notch the quick response.

A minute after the equalizer, Filip Virgili stuffed a rebound back past Bailey Stephens to take the lead at 2-1.

Virgili would log his second of the night in the second period, getting a tip on a Garrett Milan snapshot and continuing his hot form since returning from suspension.

Hunter Alden beautifully fed Kayson Gallant from long range and the latter converted on the breakaway to bring the Zydeco's beat to a close.

The Rock Lobsters (34-7-3, 95 pts) return to Raising Cane's River Center tomorrow for a puck drop at 8:05 p.m. against the Zydeco.

