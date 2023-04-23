River Cats Left Stranded In 3-1 Loss

April 23, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Sacramento River Cats News Release







SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats left 13 baserunners stranded in a frustrating loss to the Round Rock Express on Sunday afternoon before a crowd of 6,361 at Sutter Health Park. Round Rock got a home run from Clint Frazier in the second inning and a late insurance run on their way to a 3-1 win as they took four of the six games in the series.

River Cats starter Drew Strotman (1-2) worked the first three innings and allowed two hits, one of them being the Frazier homer that led off the second inning. Strotman would suffer the loss in the contest despite striking out two and not issuing a walk.

Round Rock added a second run in the fourth as they loaded the bases with nobody out facing Daniel Tillo. Tillo would induce a double play ball off the bat of Blaine Crim on which a run scored to make it 2-0, and it was the only run allowed by Tillo in two innings of relief.

Round Rock starter Cole Winn (1-2) shut out the River Cats through five innings and scattered five hits while striking out seven in earning the victory.

Sacramento's lone run came in the seventh and was the byproduct of an error as the Express tried to turn a 6-4-3 double play and the throw from second baseman Justin Foscue went into foul territory, allowing Cal Stevenson to score and cut the Round Rock lead to 2-1.

Round Rock, however, would get the run back in the top of the ninth as Sandro Fabian doubled to left off Ryan Walker to score Davis Wendzel and make it a 3-1 Express advantage.

Dominic Leone (SV, 2) worked around back-to-back one-out singles by Casey Schmitt and Matt Beaty to keep Sacramento out of the run column and notch his second save of the season. Schmitt had another strong showing, going 3-for-5 with three singles for the River Cats.

Following the day off on Monday, the River Cats head to Oklahoma City to take on the Dodgers beginning on Tuesday. First pitch at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark is set for 4:05 p.m. PDT.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.