Bees and Aces Split Saturday Twin Bill

April 23, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







The Bees were walk-off winners in the first game of the twin bill taking a 4-3 victory. Salt Lake jumped out to a three-run lead in the bottom of the first inning as Jo Adell, Trey Cabbage and Kevin Padlo went back-to-back-to-back home runs on three consecutive pitches. It was the ninth time in franchise history the Bees hit three consecutive home runs and the first time since July 25, 2019. Reno battled back with three runs in the top of the fifth off Salt Lake starter Cesar Valdez to tie things up. The game would remain tied into extra-innings and the Bees were able to hold Reno off the board in the top of the eighth thanks to a running catch from Jordyn Adams that started a double play to erase the Reno extra-inning runner. In the bottom half of the inning Andrew Velazquez laid down a textbook bunt to force the Aces into a throwing error and Jared Oliva came around to score to give the Bees the win.

The Aces earned a split with a 3-2 victory in game two. Reno put a pair of runs on the board in the third inning, but the Bees came back to match the total in the fourth as Adell hit his second home run of the doubleheader and later Anthony Mulrine drew a bases loaded walk to draw even. The Aces scratched a run across in the sixth on a sacrifice fly that turned out to be the winning run as the Bees managed just a single base runner in the final two frames.

Salt Lake and Reno will wrap up the six-game series on Sunday afternoon. First pitch at Smith's Ballpark is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.