Dodgers Pull away in Middle Innings

The Oklahoma City Dodgers scored 10 runs over the fifth and sixth innings on the way to an 11-1 win against the Albuquerque Isotopes Sunday afternoon in the series finale between the teams at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. The Dodgers (15-6) took a 1-0 lead in the second inning when Devin Mann hit a double and Bradley Zimmer connected on a RBI double to bring home Mann. The Dodgers went on to score four runs in the fifth inning. With the bases re-loaded following a unique-looking play that resulted in a force out at third base, Michael Busch connected on a two-run single to boost the Dodgers to a 3-0 advantage. RBI singles by Jahmai Jones and Ryan Ward followed later in the inning for a 5-0 OKC advantage. The lone run of the afternoon for Albuquerque (11-10) came via a solo home run by Nolan Jones in the fifth inning. The Dodgers responded with six more runs in their next at-bat in the sixth inning. Patrick Mazeika hit a solo home run down the right field line for his first homer of the season. Yonny Hernández connected on a two-run double before RBI singles by Jones, Ward and Mann gave OKC an 11-1 lead.

-With Sunday's win, the Dodgers won the six-game series against the Isotopes, 4-2, and improved to 4-0 in their first four series of 2023. The Dodgers are now a season-best nine games above .500 with a 15-6 record. Only the 2018 Dodgers (17-4) and 2015 Dodgers (16-5) had fewer losses through 21 games during the team's Bricktown era (since 1998), while the 2008 and 1999 OKC teams also started 15-6.

-The 11 runs scored by the Dodgers marked the third time during the six-game series OKC scored 10 or more runs and the sixth time this season overall the team scored 10 or more runs. Sunday was the team's fourth-highest run total in a game this season as OKC scored 15 runs Wednesday at Albuquerque and 12 runs both April 7 in Las Vegas and April 13 against Sugar Land in Bricktown...OKC's 18 hits Sunday were a season high after totaling 17 hits Wednesday in Albuquerque. The 18 hits were also the most for OKC since a 16-3 win in El Paso Sept. 25, 2022 when the Dodgers also had 18 hits...All nine hitters in OKC's lineup recorded at least one hit for the first time this season Sunday.

-The Dodgers scored six runs on seven hits in the sixth inning Sunday - both season-high marks for an inning. The team's previous highs to start 2023 were five runs and six hits in the second inning of Wednesday's 15-13 victory in Albuquerque.

-Michael Busch went 3-for-6 with a double, two RBI and a run scored. He has now reached base in each of OKC's first 21 games of the season and owns the longest on-base streak in all of the Minors to start 2023. Busch has hit safely in 18 of his first 21 games and has at least one hit in 15 of his last 17 games, batting .348 (23x66) with 10 extra-base hits and 12 RBI. He leads the Dodgers with 28 hits this season and is the third OKC player in the last three seasons to have an on-base streak of at least 21 games, joining Drew Avans (50 games, 2023) and Jason Martin (21 games, 2022).

-Devin Mann hit another double Sunday, finishing 2-for-5 with a RBI and run scored. He is now up to 11 doubles this season and his doubles total leads all of the Minors. Eight of his doubles have come in his last seven games.

-Ryan Ward (3-for-5), Yonny Hernández (2-for-6), Jahmai Jones (2-for-5), Patrick Mazeika (2-for-5) and Bradley Zimmer (2-for-3) joined Busch and Mann to record multi-hit games for the Dodgers Sunday. While Hernández, Jones and Ward matched Busch with two RBI apiece.

-Dodgers starting pitcher Matt Andriese (1-2) had the longest outing of the season for a Dodgers pitcher, allowing one run on a solo homer and three hits over 6.0 innings with five strikeouts and did not issue a walk for the second time this season. He faced 21 batters and threw 79 pitches, including 51 strikes. His previous longest outing of the season was 5.0 innings, which was tied for the longest of the season by an OKC pitcher.

-Pitchers Andriese, Tyler Cyr, Bryan Hudson and Adam Kolarek combined to hold the Isotopes to one run and four hits. The one run allowed tied for the fewest allowed by OKC in a game this season, while the four hits were the second-fewest allowed in a game by OKC to start 2023. After allowing 30 hits and 26 runs through the first two games of the series in Albuquerque, the Dodgers pitching staff limited the Isotopes to a combined 24 hits and 13 runs over the final four games of the series.

