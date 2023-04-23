Play At The Plate Seals 3-2 River Cats' Win

SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A wild rundown and play at the plate locked down a riveting 3-2 victory for the Sacramento River Cats on Saturday night at Sutter Health Park. With the River Cats holding a 3-2 lead over the Round Rock Express in the top of the ninth with the bases loaded and one out, Jorge Guzman (SV, 1) struck out Sandro Fabian for the second out and catcher Ricardo Genoves fired down to second base and got Davis Wendzel in a rundown between second and third. While the rundown was happening, Yoshi Tsutsugo broke for the plate from third base and second baseman Will Wilson threw home and Genoves applied the tag to end the game and seal the win. The victory sets the River Cats up to try and split their series with the Express in a Sunday matinee.

The first run of the game came on a solo home run by Mitch Haniger in the fourth inning, Haniger's second home run on his rehab assignment. It was the only run allowed by Round Rock starter Robert Dugger, who allowed three hits while striking out six in five innings of work.

River Cats starter Tanner Andrews worked the first 2 2/3 innings and did not allow a run and allowed just one hit while striking out three. Kade McClure took over in the third and allowed an unearned run in the sixth when Rafael Ortega hit a two-out single to right to tie the game at 1-1.

Sacramento's big hit of the game came in the seventh when Shane Matheny stepped up with two in scoring position and two out and delivered a two-run single to right that gave the River Cats a 3-1 advantage. The runs were allowed by Fer Ozuna (1-1), who suffered the loss after going 1 2/3 innings and allowing three hits and two walks.

Mauricio Llovera pitched a scoreless eighth for Sacramento and came back for the ninth and gave up a leadoff home run to Justin Foscue. Llovera would exit with the bases loaded and one out and give way to Guzman, who struck out Fabian and saw the rundown result in the final out of the ballgame. Guzman earned his first save of the season.

Sacramento and Round Rock play the final game of their series on Sunday afternoon at Sutter Health Park, with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m. PDT.

