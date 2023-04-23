Dodgers Win Series with 11-1 Triumph

Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - The Dodgers plated 10 runs between the fifth and sixth innings en route to an 11-1 victory Sunday afternoon at RGCU Field.

Topes Scope:

- With the loss, Albuquerque dropped its first series of the year, 4-2. On the year, they are 2-1-1 over the first four sets and 0-1-1 at RGCU Field.

-The Isotopes lost their first series finale of the season and are now 3-1 in such contests.

-Albuquerque relented double-digit runs for the seventh time this season and third time during the six-game set against the Dodgers.

-The Isotopes surrendered six runs in the sixth inning, the most allowed in an inning this year. The previous high allowed was five runs, done four times. For the series, Oklahoma City plated four-plus runs in an inning six times.

-The 18 hits allowed by Albuquerque were the third-most relented this season, one shy of the season high set twice.

-Over the six-game series against Oklahoma City, the Isotopes pitching staff relented series highs in hits (74), runs (50) and extra-base hits (30).

-Albuquerque managed just one run, the second time this season they've been held to just one tally (April 1 at Round Rock). They've been held to two runs or fewer five times this year.

The Isotopes did not commit and error for the 13th game this season.

-Nolan Jones connected on his eighth homer of the year and registered his eighth multi-hit effort. He has a hit in 13 of 16 games while driving in a run in 12.

-Jimmy Herron went 1-for-4 with his fourth double of the year.

-Coco Montes went 1-for-3 with a walk. He reached base twice for the 13th time this year.

-Aaron Schunk extended his on-base streak to 13 with a walk. His streak is the 6th-longest active in the PCL. During the span he is slashing .354/.407/.1.074 with three doubles, four homers, 11 RBI and five walks.

-The Isotopes left four on base, tied for the fewest this season (April 13 at El Paso).

-Karl Kauffmann was charged with his second loss of the season after allowing five runs on six hits and two walks over 4.1 innings. Kauffmann has allowed four-plus runs in 11 of 19 games started at Triple-A dating back to 2022.

-Blair Calvo tossed 1.2 shutout innings and recorded two punchouts. Has not allowed an earned run in seven of his eight games this season.

On Deck: After an off-day Monday, the Isotopes travel to Round Rock, Texas, to begin a six-game series against the Express beginning Tuesday, April 25 at 6:05 at Dell Diamond. Neither club's starter has been announced.

Pacific Coast League Stories from April 23, 2023

