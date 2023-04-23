Oklahoma City Claims Pitchers' Duel, 3-2

Albuquerque, NM - A crowd of 11,269 packed their way into Isotopes Park for Little League Night and a post-game fireworks show on Saturday evening, the largest single-game attendance in Minor League Baseball so far this season.

On the field, Oklahoma City received a strong outing by fourth-ranked Dodgers prospect (according to MLB.com) Gavin Stone and a go-ahead RBI double by Devin Mann in the seventh inning, as they edged past Albuquerque 3-2.

Topes Scope: - Tonight was the 122nd all-time meeting between Oklahoma City and Albuquerque at Isotopes Park, and just the ninth occurrence of the teams combining for five runs or fewer (three of the instances came in seven-inning contests).

- After the teams combined for 65 runs, 78 hits and 14 home runs in the first three games of the set, there have been only 12 runs, 28 hits and one long ball the last two nights.

- Nolan Jones had a rare hitless game, just the third time in 15 contests he has not recorded at least one knock.

- Aaron Schunk hit safely for the 11th time in 12 Triple-A games, registering his fifth multi-hit outing.

- Coco Montes bounced back going hitless in consecutive ballgames by going 2-for-4. Montes is slashing .400/.460/.800 with six doubles, two triples, four homers and 16 RBI in the last 13 games.

- Randal Grichuk appeared in the fourth game of his rehab assignment and was 0-for-4. So far, Grichuk is 2-for-16 with a double, three walks and four strikeouts in Albuquerque.

- Michael Toglia tripled home a run, his second three-bagger of the season and 17th RBI. Toglia is 8-for-22 over his last six games.

- Albuquerque was held without a home run for only the fourth time in 20 contests.

- The Isotopes dropped to 3-2 in one-run ballgames, both losses have come in this series.

- Connor Seabold made his Isotopes debut and surrendered three hits and two runs over three frames.

- Will Gaddis did not allow a run in an outing for the first time in seven appearances, dating back to last Sept. 21 at Sugar Land. It was his first time working two scoreless innings since Sept. 4, his final outing with Double-A Hartford vs. Reading.

- Stephen Jones recorded four strikeouts in 1.2 innings, his most punchouts in an appearance since July 30, 2022 (five) for the Yard Goats in a two-frame stint vs. Portland.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Dodgers wrap up their series Sunday, with Albuquerque needing a victory to ensure a split. 22 Ounce Cups will be given to the first 2,000 fans in attendance, courtesy of Hutton Broadcasting SantaFe.com. It is also the first of two Bark in the Park days this season. Right-handers Matt Andriese and Karl Kauffmann are slated to face off on the mound with first pitch set for 1:35 PM MT.

