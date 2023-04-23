Tacoma Edges El Paso

Tacoma's Mike Ford hit a bases loaded go-ahead two-run single with two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning in the Rainiers' 2-1 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Saturday night. The Chihuahuas' run came on an RBI double by Yorman Rodriguez in the fourth inning.

El Paso starter Matt Waldron pitched six shutout innings in the loss. It was the first time Waldron pitched more than five innings without allowing a run in a Triple-A game. Chihuahuas reliever Tom Cosgrove pitched a scoreless seventh inning and hasn't allowed a run or a hit this season in seven appearances.

The Chihuahuas stole one base Saturday and have 30 team steals through 20 games this season to lead the Pacific Coast League. Tacoma has won four of the first five games in the series.

Box Score: Chihuahuas 1, Rainiers 2 Final Score (04/22/2023) on Gameday (milb.com)

Team Records: El Paso (7-13), Tacoma (11-8)

Next Game: Sunday at 2:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Cheney Stadium. El Paso RHP Pedro Avila (1-2, 13.50) vs. Tacoma RHP Easton McGee (2-0, 3.22). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

