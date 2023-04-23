Bees Blanked in Series Finale

April 23, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release







The Salt Lake Bees (9-12) fell to the Reno Aces (10-10) at Smith's Ballpark today 8-0 in front of a crowd numbering 4,082. The Bees now look forward to a six-game road trip in El Paso beginning on Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.

The team from the 'Biggest Little City in the World' started off hot in the final game of their six-game road trip to Smith's Ballpark. Aces Dominic Fletcher, Emmanuel Rivera and Phillip Evans all hit first inning doubles, jumping out to a 2-0 lead on the Bees and starting pitcher Jake Kalish. Salt Lake wouldn't sit idly by as Reno captured momentum, loading the bases themselves in the bottom of the first on a double by Jo Adell and singles by Trey Cabbage and Michael Stefanic, but couldn't push a run across. Reno subdued the Bees through a committee of pitchers, as Tyler Ferguson, Raffi Vizcaino, Endrys Briceno and Luis Frias all threw at least two full innings, allowing just four hits as a staff and shutting out their opponents. Reno would go on to extend their lead in the fifth inning on a three-run homer by Phillip Evans off of Kalish and added plenty of insurance with a trio of runs in the final frame. For the Bees, Jo Adell was a bright spot, tallying two doubles in the game, while Bees' pitchers Cam Vieaux and Jimmy Herget, in his first appearance of 2023 as a Bee, held Aces batters to just one hit in three combined innings in the pen. Salt Lake batters finished just 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position and left 10 total runners stranded.

Salt Lake has now lost eight out of their last ten games and will look to rebound on the road against El Paso (7-13) before returning to Smith's Ballpark on Tuesday, May 2 for a six-game series with the first place Tacoma Rainiers (11-8).

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from April 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.