Space Cowboys Fall in Series Finale to Aviators

April 23, 2023







SUGAR LAND, TX - Despite a ninth inning rally, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (7-13) came up short to the Las Vegas Aviators (9-12) in a 4-3 defeat on Sunday afternoon at Constellation Field. Highlights of today's game and Michael Brantley's media availability can be found here.

Las Vegas broke a scoreless tie in the top of the third inning on a solo home run by JJ Bleday and added on two more runs against RHP Forrest Whitley (L, 1-2) in the top of the fourth, giving the Aviators a 3-0 lead.

On his Major League rehab assignment, Michael Brantley singled in his first at bat for Sugar Land and walked his second time up in the third inning. The left fielder was on deck when RHP Drew Rucinski (W, 1-1) retired the last batter in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Sugar Land pulled within a run in the bottom of the sixth inning thanks to the middle of their order. Bligh Madris singled and stole second base before JJ Matijevic tripled, sending Madris home to make it 3-1. Korey Lee then reached on an error that also allowed Matijevic to score, drawing the Space Cowboys within one at 3-2.

The Aviators responded with a run in the top of the seventh inning on an RBI fielder's choice by Tyler Soderstrom. Pedro León doubled in a run in the home half of the seventh but was left stranded in scoring position, keeping the Space Cowboys behind 4-3.

In the bottom of the ninth, RHP Billy Sullivan (S, 1) was summoned for Las Vegas and began the inning by walking Michael Sandle. Ross Adolph was then hit by a pitch and Grae Kessinger dropped down a sacrifice bunt to move the tying run to third and the winning run to second. Sullivan induced a ground out from each of the next two hitters that held the runner at third, securing the win for Las Vegas.

Following an off day on Monday, the Space Cowboys begin a six-game series against the Reno Aces on the road on Tuesday night. Neither team has named a starter for an 8:05 pm CT first pitch. The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online.

