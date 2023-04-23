Rehabbing Engel Homers, but Chihuahuas Fall Again

The Tacoma Rainiers beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 9-2 Sunday and won five of the six games in the series. El Paso's two runs Sunday came on a home run to left field in the top of the fifth inning by rehabbing San Diego Padres outfielder Adam Engel.

Tacoma designated hitter Mike Ford went 1-for-4 with a two-run double and had 12 RBIs in the final three games of the series. El Paso reliever Eric Hanhold pitched a scoreless seventh inning and struck out one. Hanhold now has 14 strikeouts and only two walks this season.

Chihuahuas catcher Pedro Severino went 2-for-3 in the loss. El Paso first baseman Rangel Ravelo reached base twice on a single and a walk Sunday. The Chihuahuas do not play on Monday.

Team Records: El Paso (7-14), Tacoma (12-8)

Next Game: Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Salt Lake TBA vs. El Paso TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

