Tealin' R-Selves: Rainiers Roll to a 5-1 Homestand

April 23, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release









Tacoma Rainiers pitcher Easton McGee

(Tacoma Rainiers, Credit: Jeff Halstead) Tacoma Rainiers pitcher Easton McGee(Tacoma Rainiers, Credit: Jeff Halstead)

Tacoma, WA - Sporting their "Northwest Green" jerseys on Sunday for the 1990s portion of Throwback Weekend at Cheney Stadium, the Tacoma Rainiers (12-8) concluded a 5-1 homestand with a 9-2 drubbing of the El Paso Chihuahuas (7-14). The Rainiers are 9-2 at home this season, and have the best run differential in the Pacific Coast League (+33).

Tacoma continued to ambush El Paso in the early innings. Scoring first for the 14th time of their 20 games, the Rainiers loaded the bases for a Mike Ford double grounded down the right field line to the wall (2 RBI), and a Jake Scheiner sac fly, for a 3-0 lead after the opening frame. It was 5-0 in the second inning when Mason McCoy led off with a solo shot, his second homer, and Cade Marlowe followed up with a sac fly of his own.

The Chihuahuas scratched across two runs in the fifth; Adam Engel, assigned to El Paso on MLB rehab by San Diego, hit his first Triple-A home run of the season with a man on. Tacoma immediately went back ahead by five in the home fifth, when lefty Colin Moran singled the other way with the bases loaded, a two-run knock.

Leading 7-2 in the sixth, Taylor Trammell (MLB rehab assignment) homered off the right-centerfield light tower with a runner on, his first longball this season as well. Cesar Hernandez was on base after this third walk of the day (2 runs); during this six-game homestand, Hernandez drew an incredible 12 walks. He currently boasts a .486 OBP and leads the PCL in walks (by 5), with 24.

For the third time in five starts this season, Rainiers right-hander Easton McGee logged a quality start (min. 6.0 IP, 3 or fewer ER): 6.1 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 2 BB, 5 K.

The Rainiers are off on Monday, before beginning a 12-game road trip at Las Vegas on Tuesday. LHP Tommy Milone will start for Tacoma, opposite Las Vegas Aviators RHP Luis Medina (7:05 PT first pitch).

Rainiers broadcaster Mike Curto will have full coverage on TacomaRainiers.com. All 2023 Rainiers games, home and away, can also be heard for free on the MiLB First Pitch app. HD video broadcasts of every home game can be viewed with a MiLB.TV subscription.

