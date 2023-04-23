Aces Split a Pair of One-Run Games with Bees in Saturday's Doubleheader
April 23, 2023 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release
Salt Lake City, UT - With a split of one-run games, the Reno Aces (9-10) clinched their first road series win with a 3-2 victory over the Salt Lake Bees (9-11) in game two of Saturday's doubleheader at Smith's Ballpark.
More steady pitching performances gave Reno a chance in both games Saturday. Slade Cecconi posted a quality start with six innings, three earned runs, and five strikeouts in game one's tight loss.
Tyler Gilbert struck out six in 3 2/3 innings in game two, giving way to 3 1/3 scoreless innings from Reno's bullpen. Justin Martínez was especially outstanding, striking out four in two innings of scoreless work.
Phillip Evans led the offense with a 4-for-5 day, including a two-run single to give the Aces an early lead in game two. Evans tallied his 900th career Minor League hit in a 3-for-3 performance in game one.
The Aces' only road trip to Utah concludes tomorrow as they face the Salt Lake Bees in game six of the series, with the first pitch set for Sunday at 12:05 p.m. PT.
Aces Notables:
- Phillip Evans: 4-for-5, recorded 900th career Minor League hit
- Slade Cecconi: 6 IP, 3 H, 3 R/ER, 2 BB, 5 K
- Dominic Fletcher: 4-for-8, 2B
- Justin Martínez: 2 IP, H, 0 R/ER, 4 K
The Aces will return to Greater Nevada Field on Tuesday, April 25th, when the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, visit the Biggest Little City for a six-game series.
Single Game tickets are on sale at RenoAces.com, the Greater Nevada Field Ticket Office, or by texting "TIXX" to 21003. Season Memberships are available via RenoAces.com, texting "MEMBER" to 21003, or calling (775) 334-7000.
