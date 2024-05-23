Rice, Dunham Homer As Patriots Swept By New Hampshire In Doubleheader

The Somerset Patriots were swept in a double header against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats on Thursday night, dropping a heartbreaking first game 5-4 in extra innings, and losing the second game 9-0 at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, NH. Thursday's night cap marked the fourth time this season the Patriots have been shut out. The Patriots fall to 6-9 this season vs. New Hampshire, and fall to 1-3 to begin this week's six-game series vs. the Fisher Cats.

RHP Zach Messinger (5.2 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 1 BB, 8 K) started the first game of the double header and took a no-decision. Messinger struck out 8+ for the fourth time this season. Over four starts in the month of May, Messinger has gone 2-0 with a 2.01 ERA, posting a 0.90 WHIP over 22.1 IP with 26 K. Messinger's 56 K rank 2nd in the Eastern League this season, while his 1.09 WHIP is 8th.

LHP Josh Maciejewski (2 IP, 2 R, 3 H, 1 BB, 3 K) started the second game of the double header and did not factor into a decision.

RHP Kevin Stevens (1.1 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 3 K) worked out of a bases-loaded jam with three consecutive strikeouts over a span of 11 pitches in the 3rd inning of game two, hurling 1,1 shutout IP out of the bullpen. Stevens has not allowed a run over his last seven outings dating back to 4/27 @REA, striking out 8 over 7.1 IP with only 5 H allowed over that span.

RHP Luis Velasquez (1.2 IP, 0 ER, 0 H, 5 BB, 3 K) did not allow an earned run over 1.2 no-hit IP of relief in game one. In the month of May, Velasquez has pitched to a 2.35 ERA over six appearances spanning 7.2 IP.

C Ben Rice (2-for-7, HR, RBI, R, BB) blasted a solo home run in the 3rd inning of game one, marking his 11th homer of the season. His game one solo blast marked his third long ball over a two-game span, following his two-homer day on Wednesday. After adding a hit in both ends of the doubleheader, Rice has now hit safely in four straight games, over which he is 5-for-13 (.384) with 6 RBI, 3 BB, and 3 HR. Rice has at least 1 RBI in five of his last seven games. The Yankees No. 12 prospect ranks among the Eastern League leaders this season with 11 HR (2nd), 30 R (3rd), 26 BB (T-2nd), .507 SLG (6th), .880 OPS (6th), 16 XBH (T-5th) and 74 TB (T-3rd).

1B Agustin Ramirez (2-for-4, RBI, SB) registered his ninth multi-hit game of the season in the first game of the twin bill. The Yankees No. 20 prospect extended his hit streak to four games, and on-base streak to ten games. Over his ten game on-base streak, Ramirez is 12-for-34 (.352) with 7 RBI, 9 R, HR, and 4 BB. After swiping second base in game one, Ramirez's 10 SB are tied for the team lead with Spencer Jones and are T-7th most in the Eastern League. Ramirez's 30 RBI are tops on the Patriots and mark the 3rd most in the Eastern League.

OF Elijah Dunham (1-for-6, HR, 2 RBI, BB, SB, R) blasted a two-run homer in the 2nd inning of game one to put the Patriots on the board. The two-run shot marked Dunham's third homer of the season, and 30th over 194 games with Somerset since 2022. Dunham is now one homer shy of tying the Patriots Double-A era career HR record, currently held by Dermis Garcia who hit 31 HR in 2021. Additionally, Dunham overtakes Max Burt for the Patriots Double-A era RBI record with 104.

