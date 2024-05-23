Mason Albright Leads Yard Goats to Victory

Portland, Maine - The Hartford Yard Goats got a fantastic start from left-hander Mason Albright, and scored ten runs to defeat the first-place Portland Sea Dogs 10-1 on Thursday afternoon at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine. The win moves the Yard Goats to within a game and a half of Portland. Bryan Mata started the game on a Major League rehab assignment for the Boston Red Sox and was reached for three runs in the third inning. Yard Goats lefty Mason Albright went a season-high seven innings, and allowed just one run on three hits, and had four strikeouts while earning his second consecutive win. Reliever Brendan Hardy struck out the side in the eighth inning and Bryce Mc Gowan closed it out in the ninth. Ryan Ritter and Nic Kent each had three hits and 3 RBI in the win. The Yard Goats had six batters hit by pitches which tied a franchise record.

The Yard Goats took a 3-0 lead with a two-out rally in the third inning against Sea Dogs starter Bryan Mata, who was on a MLB rehab assignment with the Boston Red Sox. Adael Amador singled and stole second base. Braiden Ward was hit by a pitch and Ryan Ritter belted a single to center field, scoring Amador and giving Hartford a 1-0 lead. Yanquiel Fernandez followed with a two-run single to right field bringing in Ward and Ritter and it was 3-0 Hartford.

Hartford starter Mason Albright worked around an error and walk in the first inning and retired the side in order in the second. The Sea Dogs got a run in the third inning as Nick Yorke doubled home Marcello Mayer to make it 3-1 Hartford. Albright only allowed one hit over the final four innings of work to earn his second straight win.

Hartford added four runs in the sixth inning off the Sea Dogs reliever Isaac Coffey. Coffey hit three of the first four batters of the inning including Zach Kokoska with the bases loaded to make it 4-1. Bladimir Restituyo followed with an RBI single and Nic Kent contributed with a run scoring single and it was 7-1 after six innings.

The Yard Goats scored three more runs in the eighth inning highlighted by two-run double down the left field line by Ryan Ritter.

The Yard Goats and Sea Dogs will continue their eight-game series on Friday with a doubleheader at 4:30 PM. The broadcast can be heard on the free audacy app and Yard Goats website starting at 10:45 AM with the pregame show. The video stream will be available on MLB.TV and MiLB.TV and the Ballys Live App.

Final: Hartford 10, Portland 1

LP: Bryan Mata (0-1)

S: None

T: 2:40

