Senators Edged in 10

May 23, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

The Harrisburg Senators fell to the Akron RubberDucks 3-2 in 10 innings Thursday night at FNB Field. Akron jumped on top early with two runs in the first inning. The Senators scored single runs in the second and fifth inning to tie the game 2-2. In the top of the tenth, Akron plated the go-ahead run and hung on to win.

THE BIG PLAY

With runners on second and third and one out in the top of the tenth, pinch-hitter Alexfri Planez grounded out to first base, driving in Joe Lampe for the game-winning run.

FILIBUSTERS

Andry Lara allowed two runs and struck out eight batters across six innings in his second AA start... Orlando Ribalta extended his scoreless streak to 17 innings by tossing a hitless ninth inning... Todd Peterson, Lucas Knowles, and Orlando Ribalta combined to throw three shutout innings in relief... Dérmis Garcia hit his sixth home run of the season in the second inning and finished the night 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI... Jackson Cluff went 2-for-4 with an RBI double that tied the game 2-2 in the fifth inning... The Senators went 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and Akron RubberDucks play game four of their six-game series Friday at 7:00 p.m. at FNB Field. The game can be heard on 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM, Sports Radio Harrisburg, beginning at 6:45 p.m.

