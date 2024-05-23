RubberDucks Grab First Place with 3-2, 10-Inning Win in Harrisburg

Akron right-hander Tommy Mace pitched seven strong innings for the third time in four outings, catcher Kody Huff homered, and the RubberDucks outlasted Harrisburg, 3-2 in 10 innings, to take a one-game lead over the Senators in the Southwest Division after the third game of a six-game series at FNB Field Thursday night.

Turning Point

After Akron had taken a 3-2 lead in the top of the 10th inning, right-hander Bradley Hanner retired the first two Senators batters with the tying run at second base in pinch runner Cody Wilson. Designated hitter Robert Hassell III hit a ground ball that shortstop Dayan Frías slid to stop in shallow left field. With Wilson rounding third base, Frías threw to third baseman Yordys Valdés, whose throw to catcher Kody Huff was in time to get Wilson for the game's final out.

Mound Presence

Mace began with a 2-0 lead in the first inning but gave up a solo home run to first baseman Dérmis Garcia in the second and a pair of doubles in the fifth to tie the game, 2-2. He then retired the final seven batters he faced, including five strikeouts to finish seven innings for the third time in four outings, allowing five hits and two earned runs with no walks and a season-high seven strikeouts. Right-hander Jack Leftwich worked the eighth and ninth, allowing three hits - the first against him since April 24, after six straight hitless outings - and a walk but struck out two batters and twice stranded the go-ahead run at third base to earn the win. Hanner worked a scoreless 10th inning for his first save of the year.

Duck Tales

Akron took a first-inning lead when designated hitter Aaron Bracho hit a two-out single, and Huff drilled the first pitch he saw from right-hander Andry Lara to left field for his third home run and a 2-0 Akron lead. The RubberDucks were held scoreless for the rest of Lara's six-inning start, and by three relievers through the ninth inning without another baserunner reaching third base.

Notebook

In the third straight one-run game between the teams, Akron played its first extra-inning game since a 10-inning, 4-3 loss on Opening Night April 5 against Altoona. Harrisburg has played an Eastern League-high six extra-inning games and is 2-4 in them...Frías extended a four-game hitting streak and has six hits in that span...A seven-game hitting streak ended for center fielder Kahlil Watson , as he went 0-for-4...Washington Nationals outfielder Lane Thomas was 1-for-4 while playing nine innings in his third straight rehab game...Game Time: 2:29...Attendance: 2,675.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their series in Harrisburg at 7:00 p.m. Friday at FNB Field. Akron left-hander Rodney Boone (2-0, 2.59 ERA) is scheduled to face Senators right-hander Michael Cuevas (1-2, 4.54 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

