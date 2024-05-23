Mayer Hits Minor League-Leading 17th Double in 10-1 Loss

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (22-19) drop a morning matchup with the Hartford Yard Goats (20-20) 10-1 on Thursday at Hadlock Field.

Marcelo Mayer hit his Minor League-leading 17th double of the season in the bottom of the third. Bryan Mata made a Major League rehab start pitching 3.0 innings allowing three runs on five hits while striking out two. He did not issue a walk.

Hartford would get on the board first with three runs scoring in the top of the third. An RBI single from Ryan Ritter would plate the first run before a two-run single from Yanquiel Fernandez would cap the inning.

In the bottom of the third, Mayer reached with his 17th double before a double from Nick Yorke (7) would bring him home and put Portland on the board.

The Yard Goats continued in the top of the sixth after Zach Kokoska scored on a hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded. A single to center from Bladimir Restituyo would score Fernandez before a single from Nic Kent would drive in Warming Bernabel. With the bases loaded, Adael Amador worked a walk to bring Hartford's seventh run of the day.

Ritter doubled in the top of the eighth to left field to drive in Kent and Amador who reached on a single and a walk, respectively. Fernandez would score the day's final run on either side with an RBI groundout to second and Hartford took it, 10-1.

LHP Mason Albright (2-3, 4.58 ERA) earned the win after pitching 7.0 innings allowing one run on three hits while walking three and striking out four. RHP Bryan Mata (0-1, 9.00 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 3.0 innings allowing three runs on five hits while striking out two. He did not issue a walk.

The Sea Dogs return to Hadlock Field, tomorrow, May 24th, 2024 for games five and six of an eight-game set with the Hartford Yard Goats. The first pitch for game one of the doubleheader is slated for 4:30 pm. LHP Zach Penrod (3-0, 2.10 ERA) will start for Portland while Hartford will give the ball to RHP Connor Van Scoyoc (1-4, 8.19 ERA) in game one. Both probable pitchers have yet to be announced for game two.

