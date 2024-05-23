Osborn Leads Ponies in Eight-Run Eighth En Route to Commanding Win Over Fightins

READING, PA - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (22-18) scored eight runs in the eighth inning to roar past the Reading Fightin Phils 13-6 on Thursday night at FirstEnergy Stadium. Drake Osborn hit the go-ahead two-run double in the eighth, finishing with three doubles, four RBIs, and two runs scored on the night.

Down 6-5 entering the eighth, JT Schwartz drew a one-out walk against Andrew Schultz. Jaylen Palmer then hit a ground rule double to right. That brought up Osborn who lined a two-run double to left that put the Ponies ahead 7-6. After Wyatt Young reached on an error, Schultz was replaced by Tommy McCollum. The first pitch McCollum threw to Alex Ramírez was crushed over the left center field wall for a three-run homer that gave the Ponies a 10-6 lead. It is Ramírez's second home run of the year.

Later in the frame, with the bases loaded, pinch-hitter Matt Rudick was hit by a pitch to force home Rowdey Jordan and make it 11-6. Two batters later, Jaylen Palmer hit a two-run single to right to cap off the eight-run frame and make it 13-6.

Justin Jarvis (2-1) earned the win and was dominant in relief of starter Luis Moreno, retiring the first 14 hitters he faced. Jarvis allowed just two hits over five and two thirds innings to finish out the game, with no walks and a season-high 10 strikeouts.

Wyatt Young led off the game with his second home run of the season. Kevin Parada extended his hitting streak to a season-long six games and had an RBI single in the seventh that cut Reading's lead to 6-5. Parada has a team-leading 24 RBIs on the season.

Binghamton has taken two of the first three games in the series. The two teams continue the six-game set on Friday night with first pitch at 6:45 p.m., and the NYCM Insurance Pregame Show getting underway at 6:30 p.m. on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

POSTGAME NOTES: It was Osborn's first four RBIs of his Double-A career and his first three-hit game of the season...Osborn now has five hits over the last two games...Palmer was 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs, he has hit safely in seven of his last eight games...Jordan finished 3-for-5 with two runs scored, his sixth multi-hit game of the season.

