Ponies Drop Series Finale to Erie in Rubber Game

July 21, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (12-8, 47-40) dropped the series finale against the Erie SeaWolves, 6-3, on Sunday afternoon at Mirabito Stadium. Erie won the series, taking two games of the three-game set.

The Ponies were down 6-0 heading into the bottom of the ninth, but put together a late surge. Nick Lorusso hit a one-out double and Drake Osborn followed with an RBI single that made it 6-1. The next batter, Stanley Consuegra, ripped a two-run home run to left field to make it 6-3. Binghamton brought the potential-tying-run to the plate, but fell short.

Erie (13-8, 51-37) got the scoring started against Brandon Sproat (4-1) with three runs in the third inning, highlighted by Hao-Yu Lee's sacrifice fly and Gage Workman's RBI groundout.

Sproat took his first loss at the Double-A level, after allowing three runs on three hits and two walks over four innings with six strikeouts. It was his first start since July 4.

Erie added a pair of runs in the fifth inning. Ben Malgeri scored on an error and Jake Holton hit an RBI single that made it 5-0.

In the eighth inning, Chris Meyers hit a double and Malgeri eventually drove him in with an RBI double that put Erie up 6-0.

The Rumble Ponies open a six-game series against the Richmond Flying Squirrels (Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants) on Tuesday at The Diamond. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. and the game will be broadcast live on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: Binghamton tied its season high with six pitchers used in the game: Sproat, Jordan Geber, Jeffrey Colon, Junior Santos, Josh Hejka, and Carlos Guzman...Kevin Parada drew a walk and extended his on-base streak to 16 games...Wyatt Young recorded his 15th multi-hit game of the season...Lorusso's double marked the first of his Double-A career...Consuegra hit his second Double-A home run.

