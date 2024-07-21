Fightins Outhit Portland, Earn Series Win on Sunday

(Portland, ME) - Fourteen hits and strong pitching powered the Fightin Phils (8-13; 39-50) to an 8-2 win over the Portland Sea Dogs on Sunday (11-8; 47-41). Reading earned the series win, taking two out of three from Portland in their first series following the All-Star break.

Portland got the scoring started in the bottom of the first inning. Kristian Campbell drove in a run with an RBI single to score Roman Anthony.

Reading responded quickly in the top of the second, scoring three runs in the inning. With runners on the corners, Robert Moore drove in a run with a productive ground out, and Caleb Ricketts crossed the plate to tie the game at 1-1. Trevor Schwecke then took advantage of a miscue by Portland's infield with an RBI single, scoring Leandro Pineda. Ethan Wilson followed with an RBI single to drive home another run. The Fightins took a 3-1 advantage.

Josh Breaux tacked in two more runs in the top of the fifth with an RBI double, giving Reading a comfortable 5-1 lead.

Eiberson Castellano (1-0) made his Double-A debut on the mound for Reading with an excellent first outing. He whirled six innings, allowed two earned runs on four hits, walked two and struck out six. The R-Phils bullpen put Castellano in position to earn his first Double-A win, as relievers Carlos Francisco, Cristian Hernandez, and Tommy McCollum pitched three scoreless, no-hit innings with two punch outs. With the victory, Castellano becomes the first Fightins pitcher to win in his debut since Andrew Painter on August 21, 2022, vs. Portland.

The Sea Dogs scored one more run in the fifth with a Roman Anthony RBI single to score Karson Simas.

Reading's bats showcased timely hitting as they tacked on three more runs. Ethan Wilson hit his second RBI single of the day in the top of the sixth, and Rincones Jr. doubled home Marcus Lee Sang. In the top of the eighth inning, Rincones Jr. gave Reading an 8-2 lead with an RBI single. Eight of nine Reading hitters recorded a hit in the game, as they outhit the Sea Dogs, 14-4.

Hunter Dobbins (6-3) suffered the loss for Portland as he went five innings, allowed five earned runs on eight hits, walked two, and struck out five.

After an off day Monday, the Fightin Phils return to the field Tuesday at the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, Double-A affiliate of the Toronto Blue Jays, at 6:35 p.m. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

