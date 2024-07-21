Tolentino Single Gives Akron 2-1 Walk-Off Win in 10

Milan Tolentino singled with the bases loaded to give the Akron RubberDucks the walk-off 2-1 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels in 10 innings on Sunday afternoon at Canal Park. Matthew Boyd allowed one run over four innings in his rehab start.

Turning Point

After stranding Richmond's placed runner in the top of the tenth, Akron looked to send everyone home in the bottom half. Yordys Valdes singled to put runners on the corners with no outs. After Connor Kokx was hit by a pitch to load the bases, Tolentino sent the fans home happy by lining a single into left to give Akron the 2-1 win.

Mound Presence

Boyd allowed just two hits through the first three innings while striking out four. Richmond got to the left-hander for a run in the fourth, but he quickly settled back in to get a groundout and strikeout to end the inning. In total, Boyd worked four innings allowing the one run while striking out five. Ryan Webb followed with four and a third scoreless innings and four strikeouts. Lenny Torres Jr. retired two of the three batters he faced in the ninth. Jack Leftwich tossed a perfect tenth.

Duck Tales

The RubberDucks scored the game's first run in the second inning. Kody Huff was hit by a pitch before advancing to second on Dayan Frias' walk. Valdes lined a double down the line in left to score Huff and put Akron ahead 1-0.

Notebook

Boyd topped out at 94 mph and threw 52 pitches (41 strikes)...Valdes now has 13 hits and four RBI in 12 games against Richmond this season...Tolentino has 16 hits and nine RBI in his last 11 games...Game Time: 2:41...Attendance: 4,617

On the Pond

The RubberDucks welcome the Bowie Baysox to Canal Park on Tuesday, July 23 for the start of a six-game series. Tuesday's game is the RubberDucks BIG Splash Day with first pitch at 12:05 p.m. Right-hander Aaron Davenport (6-3, 2.75 ERA) will get the start for Akron. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

