Squirrels Fall, 2-1, in Extra-Innings Thriller against 'Ducks

July 21, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

AKRON, Ohio - In a riveting pitching performance, the Richmond Flying Squirrels fell in the rubber game, 2-1, in 10 innings against the Akron RubberDucks Sunday afternoon at Canal Park.

The Flying Squirrels (42-48, 8-13) are now 2-5 in extra-inning games this season and scored two runs over the final two games of the series against the RubberDucks (52-38, 14-6).

With the score tied, 1-1, in the bottom of the 10th inning, Akron loaded the bases against Seth Lonsway (1-1). Milan Tolentino zipped a ground ball to left field to bring home Dayan Frias from third base and launched Akron to a 2-1, walk-off win.

Lonsway worked 4.1 innings in his first Double-A relief appearance, allowing four hits, and struck out four batters.

The RubberDucks captured a 1-0 advantage in the second when Yordys Valdes batted an RBI double. It was the only run Richmond starter Trevor McDonald allowed, finishing the day with five innings, two strikeouts and five runners stranded.

Carter Howell led off the fourth inning with a single and advanced to second on a groundout. Victor Bericoto brought him home with an RBI single to even the score, 1-1.

The Flying Squirrels were held to a 2-for-12 line with runners in scoring position, stranding six runners from the sixth through the 10th inning.

Akron reliver Jack Leftwich (Win, 3-5) fired back-to-back strikeouts in a scoreless 10th inning.

The Flying Squirrels will be off Monday before returning to The Diamond for a six-game homestand against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

