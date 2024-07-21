Senators Stymy Cats in Series Finale

July 21, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

New Hampshire Fisher Cats News Release







HARRISBURG, PA - The New Hampshire Fisher Cats (4-16, 34-53) dropped the series to the Harrisburg Senators (8-13, 46-44), two games to one, after a 3-0 loss at FNB Field Sunday. New Hampshire was blanked for the second consecutive contest.

The Fisher Cats started right-hander Lazaro Estrada (L, 0-2), who gave up two runs, one of which was earned. Estrada struck out four over his five innings. Juan Nuñez allowed a run on three walks and a sacrifice fly in the sixth before Anders Tolhurst and Justin Kelly put up zeros in the seventh and eighth.

Senators starter Andry Lara (W, 6-3) navigated through back-to-back hits from Michael Turconi and Josh Kasevich to start the contest, then settled in. Lara tossed seven scoreless frames and struck out five Fisher Cats.

Gabby Martinez recorded his 14th multi-hit game of the season with singles in the second and fifth inning. New Hampshire managed eight hits as a team.

Harrisburg started the scoring in the fourth and plated runs in three consecutive innings. Andrew Pinckney

doubled, then scored on a sacrifice fly from Paul Witt. In the fifth, multiple fielding errors allowed Onix Vega to score. Nuñez walked three of the first four batters he faced in the sixth before Daylen Lile's sacrifice fly plated Witte.

New Hampshire returns home on July 23 to begin a six-game set with the Reading Fightin Phils, Double-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies. The Cats have four homestands remaining in 2024.

Upcoming promotions in the Reading series include Camp Day, a 12:05 PM EDT first pitch on Wednesday. Thursday night is Boy Bands Night at Delta Dental Stadium, as well as a Thirsty Thursday until the seventh inning. The Fisher Cats also recognize our Oral Health Challenge participants with two free tickets to any child 12 or under who brush and floss for seven days straight, presented by Northeast Delta Dental.

Friday, July 26 advertises A Pure Night of Imagination with a 6:35 PM EDT first pitch.On Saturday, July 27, New Hampshire takes the field as the Manchester Buffalo Chicken Tenders PM EDT first pitch with Atlas Fireworks postgame.

Fans can purchase multi-game memberships and single-game tickets at NHFishercats.com, via email at info@nhfishercats.com, by phone at (603) 641-2005, and in-person at the Fisher Cats box office on 1 Line Drive in Manchester.

