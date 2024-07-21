Campbell Extends Hit Streak to 12 in 8-2 Loss

July 21, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs (11-8, 47-41) fell short in an 8-2 loss to the Reading Fightin Phils (8-13, 39-50) on Sunday afternoon. With the loss, Reading secured the series win.

Roman Anthony went 2-4 with a run scored while Kristian Campbell extended a 12-game hit-streak going 1-3 with an RBI.

Portland took a 1-0 lead after a pair of singles in the top of the first. Anthony singled to leadoff before a single from Campbell brought him home.

Reading countered scoring three runs on three hits and one error in the top of the first inning to take the lead. Reading continued, scoring two runs in the top of the fifth inning. A two-run RBI double from Josh Breaux highlighted the inning.

Anthony hit his second single of the day in the bottom of the fifth to drive in Karson Simas and put Portland within three, 5-2. Reading went on to put up two runs in the top of the sixth. An RBI single from Ethan Wilson along with and RBI double from Gabriel Rincones Jr. extended a 7-2 lead. In the top of the eighth, Rincones Jr. singled to score Wilson and propel the Fightins, 8-2.

RHP Eiberson Castellano (1-0, 3.00 ERA) earned the win after pitching 6.0 innings allowing two runs on four hits while walking two and striking out six. RHP Hunter Dobbins (6-3, 3.89 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 5.0 innings allowing five runs on eight hits while walking two and striking out five.

The Sea Dogs hit the road to take on the Somerset Patriots for a six-game series beginning on July 23rd, 2024. The first pitch for game one is slated for 6:05pm. Both probable pitchers have yet to be announced. The Sea Dogs return home for a six-game homestand July 30th through August 4th.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.