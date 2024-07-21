Erie Nearly Shuts out Ponies Again and Earns Series Win

The SeaWolves (51-37) won 6-3 on Sunday to clinch a series victory over Binghamton (47-40).

Erie scored first against Binghamton starter Brandon Sproat in the third inning. Julio Rodriguez led off the inning with a single and advanced to third on Ben Malgeri's double. A wild pitch scored Rodriguez, making it 1-0. Carlos Mendoza walked and stole second. Hao-Yu Lee's sacrifice fly advanced both runners to make it 2-0. Gage Workman grounded out to score Mendoza and make it 3-0.

In the fifth, Erie extended the lead. Malgeri began the frame with a single. He then stole second base. Mendoza then hit a grounder to third that Jeremiah Jackson couldn't handle. Malgeri scored on the fielding error. Mendoza would later score on Jake Holton's RBI single, making it 5-0.

Carlos Peña started for Erie and turned in five shutout frames. Peña allowed two singles and two walks. He struck out six.

Malgeri doubled again in the eighth to score Chris Meyers, who had also doubled. That made it 6-0.

Binghamton would bring the tying run to the plate in the ninth. Joel Peguero allowed a one-out bloop double to Nick Lorusso. He scored on Drake Osborn's RBI single, making it 6-1. Stanley Consuegra then drove a two-run home run to make it 6-3. With two out, Peguero walked Wyatt Young and allowed a single to Alex Ramirez. Batting as the potential trying run, Rowdey Jordan grounded out to end the game.

Peña (5-4) earned the win. Sproat (4-1) took his first Double-A loss.

Erie opens a six-game series with the Altoona Curve on Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. Troy Melton will pitch for Erie.

