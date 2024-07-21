Cowles Homers, Bullpen Dominates As Patriots Clinch Series Sweep Over Altoona

(Somerset Patriots) Somerset Patriots pitcher Zach Messinger(Somerset Patriots)

The Somerset Patriots downed the Altoona Curve 3-2 on Sunday afternoon at TD Bank Ballpark, clinching a series sweep in their three-game series finale. The Patriots bullpen did not surrender a run for the third straight game, with Joey Gerber (1.1 IP), Matt Sauer (1 IP), and Kevin Stevens (1 IP) combining for 3.1 no-hit innings with 3 K.

Over the three-game series vs. Altoona, Patriots pitchers allowed only 3 R in 27 IP (1.00 ERA) and 9 H (.102 AVG) with 21 K. The Patriots bullpen combined to throw 9.1 shutout IP, allowing only one hit over the three games. The series sweep marks the first for Somerset this season. Somerset concludes their season series vs. Altoona besting the Curve by a 7-2 advantage.

RHP Zach Messinger (5.2 IP, 2 R, 5 H, 3 BB, 3 K) did not factor into a decision in his 19th appearance (17th start) of the season. Messinger allowed 2 ER or less for the 13th time over his 19 outings this season. The Yankees No. 21 prospect ranks among Eastern League leaders with 103 K (T-1st), 101.2 IP (1st), .222 AVG (4th), and a 1.17 WHIP (5th).

RHP Joey Gerber (1.1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 1 K) earned the win, firing 1.1 perfect IP of relief. Gerber picked up his first professional win since 9/5/20, 1,415 days ago, when he earned the victory for the Seattle Mariners over the Texas Rangers, hurling 1 shutout IP of relief. In 10.2 total IP this season across three levels of the Yankees organization, Gerber has pitched to a 1.69 ERA with 13 K.

CF Spencer Jones (1-for-4, RBI) tied the ballgame at two with an RBI single in the 6th The Yankees No. 2 prospect hit safely in all three games of the series vs. Altoona with an RBI and R.

SS Ben Cowles (1-for-4, HR, R, RBI) clubbed his ninth homer of the season, a solo shot in the 4th inning to tie the score at one. Cowles's 9 HR are third among active Patriots. The Yankees No. 29 prospect leads all Yankees minor leaguers in H (93) and 2B (24).

LF Elijah Dunham (1-for-4) extended his hit streak to five games. Dunham, the winner of Eastern League Player of the Week in back-to-back weeks, has hit safely in 22 of his last 23 games and reached base in 26 of his last 27. Over his last 26 games since 6/13 @BNG, Dunham is slashing .368/.422/.689 with 7 HR, 23 RBI, 19 XBH, and 19 R. Since 6/13, Dunham leads the Eastern League in SLG (.689), OPS (1.111), H (39), 2B (11), XBH (19), and TB (73). Dunham's .527 SLG and .900 OPS are the most in the Eastern League among active players.

