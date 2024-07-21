July 21, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SEA DOGS FALL SHORT The Sea Dogs fell to the Fightin Phils last night, 6-5 at Hadlock Field. Reading took a 5-0 lead in the top of the first after three homers. A leadoff homer from Gabriel Rincones Jr. ignited the scoring before a three-run blast from Otto Kemp extended a 4-0 lead. A solo homer from Leandro Pineda capped off the inning. Sikes homered in the bottom of the second inning to put Portland on the board. In the bottom of the third inning, Portland continued the momentum, scoring two. Mayer doubled to leadoff before a pair of RBI doubles from Kyle Teel and Blaze Jordan put Portland within two, 5-3. Anthony hit his team-leading 11th homer of the season in the bottom of the fourth inning. Carson Taylor countered with a solo homer in the top of the fifth to extend the Reading lead. Teel joined the home run party in the bottom of the fifth inning with his ninth long ball of the season. A solo shot to the bullpen kept Portland within reach but Portland fell, 6-5.

THREE HOMERS NOT ENOUGH The Sea Dogs smashed three home runs in last night's loss to Reading. Phillip Sikes, Roman Anthony and Kyle Teel all hit the long ball for Portland. The most home runs in a game hit by the Sea Dogs was four against Reading in the first game of a doubleheader on April 13th.

TEEL FINISHES TRIPLE SHY OF THE CYCLE Kyle Teel had a standout night at the plate going four-for-five with two singles, a double and home run. He was just a triple shy of the cycle. A Sea Dog has hit for the cycle since Manuel Margot on September 6, 2015 against New Britain.

HOME AT HADLOCK In 44 games at home this season, the Sea Dogs are hitting .275 with 112 doubles, 12 triples and 32 home runs. In the last two games at Hadlock Field, the Sea Dogs have five home runs.

COMING UP NEXT The Sea Dogs will an off day tomorrow before facing the Somerset Patriots for a six-game series beginning on Tuesday, July 23rd in New Jersey. The Patriots are currently in first place of the Northeast Division while the Sea Dogs are in third place, 1.0 games behind Somerset. The Binghamton Rumble Ponies are in second place, 0.5 behind the Patriots.

THIS DAY IS SEA DOGS HISTORY July 21, 2008 - Dave Gassner (2-5) hurled six innings on two runs (one earned) and three hits as Portland beat the Connecticut Defenders 8-2 in the start of the "Big Papi" era in Portland. Ortiz had two hits and scored the first run and knocked in Portland's 8th tally in the sixth inning. The 'Dogs scored six runs in the first two innings off Joey Martinez.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Hunter Dobbins will start today for the Sea Dogs. Dobbins last pitched on July 14th in Hartford and tossed 2.0 shutout innings allowing one hit while walking one and striking out two. He has made three starts against Reading this season. In the three outings, Dobbins is 2-0 with a 1.69 ERA. In 16.0 innings, he has allowed five runs (three earned) on 12 hits while walking six and striking out 15. The Fightin Phils are batting .207 against him.

